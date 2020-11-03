Mike McNulty and Susan Sloane inducted into Southern Tennis Hall of Fame

ATLANTA –The Southern Tennis Foundation and USTA Southern recently announced two tennis luminaries, Mike McNulty and Susan Sloane have been inducted into the 2021 class of the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame.
McNulty, of New Orleans, has been a dedicated volunteer for four levels of the USTA, starting with the founding of the Lake Area Community Tennis Association and leading USTA Louisiana and USTA Southern as President. Following a term as USTA First President, McNulty currently has the post of USTA President-Elect in anticipation of his election as USTA Chairman of the Board and President for the 2021-22 term.
Sloane, of Lexington, Ky., was a Kentucky high school champion in the sixth grade and a five-time USTA junior champion. While playing on the WTA tour, she rose to No. 19 in the world and won the 1988 WTA Virginia Slims of Nashville singles title. She has been inducted into the Kentucky Tennis and Kentucky Athletic Halls of Fame as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lucy Garvin Southern Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will not be held in January 2021. McNulty and Sloane are now scheduled to be honored in the 2022 ceremony and banquet. The ceremony is traditionally conducted during the USTA Southern Annual Meeting in Atlanta.
Established in 1977 with the induction of Bitsy Grant and Ham Richardson, the Hall of Fame has grown to 112 members. Other notable members include Stan Smith, Chanda Rubin, Roscoe Tanner, Gordon A. Smith, Linda Tuero, Gardner Mulloy and Lucy Garvin. The Southern Tennis Foundation’s website contains information on the hall, inductees and its charitable mission. The hall is located in the USTA Southern office in Peachtree Corners, Ga.
The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level – from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 550,000+ members, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It is divided into 17 sections, of which USTA Southern is the largest. The 138,000+ USTA members living in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee make up USTA Southern, and account for nearly 25 percent of the total USTA membership.
