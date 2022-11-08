Millbrook sweeps past Sun Valley behind 26 kill performance by Horne

RALEIGH – Millbrook got a dominating performance from junior hitter, Kiarrah Horne, who slapped 26 kills to the floor in a three-set sweep of Sun Valley on the way to the Wildcats first Volleyball State Championship since 1995. Horne was selected as the Most Valuable Player for the match.

Horne dominated the first set, as she did most of the night, opening the match with five kills and three aces as she led the Wildcats to an early 9-4 lead in the set. She finished the first frame with nine kills and the three aces, setting an early tone for Millbrook.

She added another nine-kill set in the second, lifting Millbrook to a 25-14 second set victory. Sun Valley briefly rallied in the second, cutting an early five-point Millbrook advantage to two at 10-8. The Spartans hung around until Horne uncorked three kills in four points to stretch the Wildcat lead out to 20-12.

The close-out set was a similar script to the first two, with Horne dominating early, collecting three kills to stake the Wildcats to a 4-1 lead early. Her teammates rolled with the momentum through the middle of the set with Breanna McMillan and Harper Nelson both getting some kills to complement a pair of back-to-back aces by Emerson Conigliaro on the way to a 25-12 match close-out.

Sun Valley wrapped up the season at 29-3. The Spartans posted a 9-1 record on their way to winning the Southern Carolina 4A. Sun Valley appeared in the State Championship Match for the first time after winning the Regional Championship for the first time in program history.

Millbrook concluded the year 29-1. The Wildcats were 11-0 in the Northern Athletic 4A where they won the conference championship. The Wildcats won the program’s fourth State Championship and appeared in the State Championship for the first time since 1995.

The NCHSAA is committed to highlighting good sportsmanship and has partnered with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to recognize two participants from each state championship with the NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards. The 2022 4A Volleyball Sportsmanship Awards were presented to Sy’Ann Jones from Millbrook and Hailey Pearce from Sun Valley.

Sun Valley (29-3) 21 14 12