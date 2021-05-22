Miller inks to take his game to the state of New York

Former North Raleigh Christian Academy and McMichael basketball player Braeden Miller recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play at Fredonia State University of New York later this year.
Although well-deserved, Miller’s journey to play at the next level has certainly not been an easy one.
Prior to his junior season at McMichael, he appeared poised to crack into the starting lineup and play a significant role for the Phoenix after raising eyebrows playing on the AAU circuit.
Entering his junior campaign prior to the 2018-2019 season at McMichael, the 6-5 combo guard not only developed into a solid outside shooting threat, but his ball handling and passing skills improved significantly as well. In addition, he also showed the ability to finish at the rim on the break, so his future was looking bright.
But a series of concussions and ankle injuries kept him on the bench, and it appeared his opportunity for significant playing time for the Phoenix was coming to an end.
After weighing his options following consultations with both his high school and AAU coaches, he made the difficult decision to transfer to North Raleigh Christian Academy to play out his senior season.
The transfer turned out to be the right decision as he made an immediate impact for the Knights earning Miller interest from Roanoke College, The Citadel, Concord College, West Virginia Wesleyan, Hampden-Sydney College, Brevard, UNC-Greensboro, Appalachian State and Marymount as well as others, but he said Fredonia feels like it is the right decision from both an academic and athletic standpoint.
Although his transfer proved to be a positive step personally, he said not all of his former Phoenix teammates embraced the news at the time. He took some criticism, but he said his true friends have shown they continue to have his back and he continues to be grateful for his time at McMichael.
Located just north of the Pennsylvania state line in lower New York, Miller is relocating more than 600 miles to keep his dream of playing college basketball alive.
The NCAA Division III program competes in the competitive State University of New York Athletic Conference. Like many other schools last year Fredonia had to cancel the 2020-2021 schedule so the program is looking forward to getting back to the hardwood.