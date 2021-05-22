Miller inks to take his game to the state of New York

Former North Raleigh Christian Academy and McMichael basketball player Braeden Miller recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play at Fredonia State University of New York later this year.

Although well-deserved, Miller’s journey to play at the next level has certainly not been an easy one.

Prior to his junior season at McMichael, he appeared poised to crack into the starting lineup and play a significant role for the Phoenix after raising eyebrows playing on the AAU circuit.

Entering his junior campaign prior to the 2018-2019 season at McMichael, the 6-5 combo guard not only developed into a solid outside shooting threat, but his ball handling and passing skills improved significantly as well. In addition, he also showed the ability to finish at the rim on the break, so his future was looking bright.

But a series of concussions and ankle injuries kept him on the bench, and it appeared his opportunity for significant playing time for the Phoenix was coming to an end.

After weighing his options following consultations with both his high school and AAU coaches, he made the difficult decision to transfer to North Raleigh Christian Academy to play out his senior season.