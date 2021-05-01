Mistakes cost Dudley again in regional final loss to Mount Tabor

“We can’t give them gifts like we did tonight,” Davis said. “We played hard, held them to 46 yards in the first half and they had 17 points.”

Davis’ Panthers took the lead on Jahmier Slade’s third touchdown pass of the night, an 11-yard slant to Mekhi Wall with 5:49 left in the third quarter. But offensive mistakes in the second half cost Dudley the game.

Wall, running out of the wildcat formation early in the fourth quarter, was stripped of the ball and Tabor recovered at the Panthers’ 39. The Spartans scored the decisive touchdown eight plays later, with 5:38 left in the game.

Dudley still had plenty of time and drove to the Tabor 36. The Panthers’ final possession ended with their last mistake of the night as Jahmier Slade overthrew a receiver down the seam and Jamari Slade picked off the pass. The Spartans took over with a little more than a minute to play and ran out the clock.

“It was another war, man,” said Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown. “I want to say hat’s off to Dudley. Those dudes came out with a great game plan that kept us off-balance. That’s the most points we’ve given up all year.”