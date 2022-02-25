Monroe’s fourth quarter push helps Redhawks take out Morehead

Monroe extended their winning streak to 10 games following a 64-51 victory over Morehead in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.
The Panthers took the early advantage close out the first quarter with a 14-9 lead, but the Redhawks battled back and took over the lead at 25-22 at the half.
The momentum continued to turn in Monroe’s favor as they carried a two possession 39-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Redhawks outscored the Panthers 25-18 in the final frame and made enough stops on defense to close out the win.
Despite the loss, it was a season to remember for Morehead. After winning six-consecutive games to close out the regular season, the Panthers (18-7) won the 2021-2022 Conference 34 regular season championship and advanced to the league tournament title game.
The following week, MHS earned a No. 10 seed and picked up a 72-58 win over No. 23 seed Mount Pleasant in the opening round of the 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs.
With the victory over Morehead, No. 7 Monroe (18-6) travels to take on No. 2 Lincoln Charter (23-4) Feb. 26 in the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs. For complete scores and pairings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
Monroe 9 16 14 25 64
Morehead 14 8 11 18 51
Morehead 72, Mount Pleasant 58
EDEN – It took a while for things to really start clicking offensively, but once No. 10 Morehead finally got it going, they never looked back as they rolled to a 72-58 win over No. 23 Mount Pleasant in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.
It was a close affair for the entire first half with Morehead scoring by committee trailing Mount Pleasant 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 halftime.
Lucas Lynn did most of the heavy lifting offensively in the first and second periods with 11 points which helped to counter the hot-shooting hand of Easton Leonard, who knocked down five 3-point baskets during the opening half of play.
The momentum began to shift in the Panthers favor in the third quarter, beginning with back-to-back scores in the lane by Lynn followed by an off-balance jumper by Hayden Friese and a put-back bucket by Landon Carter which gave MHS a two possession lead.
It was Morehead’s defense that really changed the game, and despite a 3-pointer by Bo Barber and another from Adam Sheperis, the Panthers outscored the Tigers 29-14 in the third period.
Even though Mount Pleasant did a much better job of playing defensively in the final frame, Morehead continued to score as the lead grew to 20 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter. With the clock and momentum on their side, the Panthers closed out the win and punched a ticket to the second round of the post season.
“I thought it was our intensity on defense and our attention to detail. We worked on their offense yesterday and they tried to spread us out, then tried to drive and forced us to help. We were a little slow to the shooter, especially No. 0 (Leonard). He hit five 3’s and I bet four of them were virtually uncontested in the first half. So that was the attention to detail and we knew we had to cut that down in the second half. I don't think he scored another one the rest of the way,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
Lynn’s steady scoring throughout the night continually gave the Panthers a lift when they needed it most. He closed out the night with 23 points. Smith had 15, Carter added 13 and Friese scored 12. Carter also provided crucial scores during Morehead’s third quarter run as he tallied 12 of his 13 total points during the frame. Although the Panthers didn’t have any success with the 3-point basket, they generally shot well from the field and also knocked down 14 of 18 free throws.