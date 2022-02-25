Monroe’s fourth quarter push helps Redhawks take out Morehead

Even though Mount Pleasant did a much better job of playing defensively in the final frame, Morehead continued to score as the lead grew to 20 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter. With the clock and momentum on their side, the Panthers closed out the win and punched a ticket to the second round of the post season.

“I thought it was our intensity on defense and our attention to detail. We worked on their offense yesterday and they tried to spread us out, then tried to drive and forced us to help. We were a little slow to the shooter, especially No. 0 (Leonard). He hit five 3’s and I bet four of them were virtually uncontested in the first half. So that was the attention to detail and we knew we had to cut that down in the second half. I don't think he scored another one the rest of the way,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.