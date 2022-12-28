More All-American honors go to Appalachian State players

BOONE, N.C. — Adding to their All-America credentials, App State kick returner Milan Tucker has been named a second-team All-American by Phil Steele, and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges has received All-America honorable mention.

Tucker previously was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. PFF recognized Hodges as a third-team All-American.

Phil Steele's All-Sun Belt teams include seven Mountaineers, with linebacker Nick Hampton joining Hodges and Tucker as first-team selections. Isaiah Helms (offensive guard), Steven Jones Jr. (cornerback) and Henry Pearson (tight end) were second-team picks, and Damion Daley (offensive guard) was a third-team selection.

Tucker's average of 28.2 yards per kickoff return, with 620 yards on 22 returns, officially ranked No. 3 in the nation heading into the bowl season. To qualify as an NCAA statistical leader, a player must average at least 1.2 returns a game — or a minimum of 15 returns over 12 games.

Of the 23 players nationally with at least 20 returns this season, Milan's 28.2 average ranks No. 1.

Tucker scored his first career touchdown with a 96-yard kickoff return at Marshall, giving the Mountaineers at least one kick return touchdown for the fifth straight year. He also had key returns of 47 yards against North Carolina and 63 yards in the win against Georgia State.

Hodges ended the 2022 regular season with 51 straight starts and became a four-time All-Sun Belt selection. His overall blocking grade of 85.3 from PFF this season ranks fifth overall among starting FBS offensive tackles and No. 1 among starting right tackles at the FBS level.

Hodges' run-blocking grade of 86.2 is also fifth nationally among starting FBS offensive tackles and No. 1 among starting right tackles. A two-year captain, he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 428 pass-blocking snaps.