EDEN — Considering the Morehead baseball team is coming off the most successful season in program history, closing out at 23-7 after making a Final Four run for a program with eight returning starters, the Panthers are thinking they’ve got all the tools to make a state championship run in 2024.

“They haven’t missed a beat from the regional finals. They kind-of got a taste for what it takes to get to that point and now they are really putting in the work to get to that next level. Those four have really showed-out this summer,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

Things are heating up this summer as both Lucas Brooks and Seth Sharpe received college offers from Limestone University.

Meanwhile, Panthers ace Anderson Nance and teammate Briar Woods had a great week in a pair of elite tournaments.

Nance

Nance, an NC State commit, recently headed west to play in the Perfect Game National Showcase in Phoenix, AZ at Chase Field from July 11-15.

The Perfect Game National Showcase has become one of the most prestigious showcase events in all of amateur baseball.

Since the event’s inception in 2001, 548 former participants have played in the big leagues. Over 2,700 former players have been selected in the MLB draft. In the 2002 MLB draft, 148 Perfect Game National Showcase alumni were selected, 23 of those were selected in the first round.

The event also serves as the last and most important step in the Perfect Game All-American Classic selection process, a game nationally televised that includes the top rising high school seniors in the country.

Nance has also been invited to the East Coast Pro Tournament and is going to play with the Oakland Athletics scout team in Hoover, Ala. Aug. 2-5.

Houchins has stated on numerous occasion he considers Nance the best high school pitcher in the state.

In 2023, he was selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year sporting a 1.11 ERA. He was also solid in the field at short stop posting a .875 fielding percentage on off pitching nights.

He was great at the plate as well as the lead-off batter in the lineup. Nance hit .353 during his junior campaign, scored 27 runs, had 24 hits and added 11 RBIs.

Woods

Woods had a great showing for NCBA Golden Spikes 24 at 17u PG Coastal World Series batting .500 for the event.

He hit .358 this past spring for the Panthers. Woods had 29 hits, 24 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Defensively, he added depth in the bullpen, posting a 2.75 ERA and was 1.000 in the outfield when he wasn’t pitching.

“He can really track it down out there. Outside of a couple of guys on our team, he’s arguably our best pure hitter. He’s either going to put something in play or he’s going to find a barrel and hit something hard. He’s a late bloomer, but he’s really starting to come into his body, grow and mature. He’s starting to get a couple of looks as well from some colleges because he can hit and pitch a little bit. He’s got a high ceiling,” Houchins said.

Sharpe

Sharpe had a batting average of .268 as a junior at Morehead. He scored 29 runs, had 22 hits and 18 RBIs. He was also solid on the mound as he posted a 2.36 ERA and was virtually automatic in centerfield as he closed out 2023 with a .906 percentage in the field.

“He’s one of the best center fielders I’ve ever seen. He never makes a bad read on a ball and he’s got cannon for an arm. He’s fast and he’s quick. If it goes his way, it’s an automatic out. He can track a ball like I’ve never seen before. He also pitched 53-some innings for us last year. He had a sub 3 ERA, I think it was 2.45 and 80-some strikeouts. He’s really starting out how good he is and how good he can be,” Houchins said.

Brooks and a solid supporting cast

Brooks also had a strong junior campaign and closed out last season with a .292 batting average. He scored nine runs, added 14 hits and had 13 RBIs. He served primarily as a designated hitter, but he was solid in the outfield posting a 1.000. Brooks also did a good job on the mound as well.

Houchins said the big four weren’t the only weapons the Panthers will have back next season.

“Landon Roberts is also having an unbelievable summer. The last two tournaments he’s played in, he’s batting over .700. He started putting in the work, transforming his body. He looks really good in the box. He’s got a great approach and you know how good he is at first base. He’s turning into what I need next year in the middle of the order. So those five guys and what I’ve got coming back along with Brittyn Barnes, Carson Moore, Dylan Stallings — and then I’ve coming from across the street in Zachary Grogan— I’ll be loaded next year. I was talking to my staff the other day, I don’t think Morehead baseball has ever had a situation where we have at least seven to nine guys on one team that can be on college rosters in two to three years,” the coach said.