Morehead baseball team pulls off big road win over West Stokes

KING – A breakout second inning, combined with steady defense down the stretch, turned out to be the deciding factors in Morehead’s 5-3 road win over Mid-State 2A Conference rival West Stokes in the first game of the series Tuesday night.

The Panthers did all of their damage in the second inning as they plated all five runs during the frame.

Anderson Nance, who is perhaps best known for his prowess on the mound, made his presence felt with the bat as he drove in three RBIs. Matthew Simpson had a strong night as well, driving in a pair of runs. Hayden Friese had three hits and the Panthers showcased their discipline in the batter’s box as they drew seven walks and made the most of it when they got on base, moving guys into scoring position aided by four stolen bases.

West Stokes threatened once again scoring a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but the Panthers defense did the rest with three shutout innings to lock up the win.

Morehead’s Lucas Brooks picked up the victory in four innings of work on the mound. He gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out four. Seth Sharpe closed out the save in the final three innings. He surrendered six hits, gave up three runs, walked one and struck out four.

Aside from West Stokes’ Bryson Bowman’s home run shot, the Panthers defense limited the Wildcats to all singles over the course of the night. In addition to Bowman, Kaden Fuller and Matt Rierson led West Stokes offensively with a hit an RBI apiece.

The Wildcats cycled through four pitchers on the night beginning with Fuller followed by Jacob Smith, Josh Jones and Evan Cecile.

UP NEXT: Morehead (8-1, 12-2) will host West Stokes (4-1, 11-4) once again in the second half of the series Friday night in Eden with a chance to not only claim sole possession of first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference standings, but lock up the regular season title.

BOX SCORE

M 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5

W 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 3