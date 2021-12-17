Morehead bounces back with big win over Northeast Guilford

EDEN – Following the programs first loss of the season, a 56-53 defeat at the hands of North Forsyth Tuesday, Morehead responded like they had something to prove with a 90-68 victory over Northeast Guilford Thursday night.

The early hot-hand by sophomore guard Makel Smith, good perimeter shooting by Lucas Lynn and a series of fast break buckets by Hayden Friese, Landon Carter and Michael Hall allowed the Panthers to pull away to a 30-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Part of what sparked the series of offensive runs, was solid play on the defensive glass which translated into points on the other end of the floor.

Smith did most of the heavy lifting on the scoring end, knocking down a 3-pointer, finishing on the break in addition to timely scoring from around the perimeter, netting 14 points in the opening frame alone.

After the blazing start after the tip, things began to cool down offensively in the opening minutes of the second period. Back-to-back scores by Northeast Guilford guard Amari Tate, followed by a pair of free throws by Dennis Fountain got it under 36-22 during a dry spell for the Panthers, but a strong defensive adjustment and another offensive spurt, put MHS back in control with a 50-31 lead at the half.