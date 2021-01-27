Morehead breaks open a one-possession game in the fourth quarter to claim win over Rockingham

EDEN – In what was shaping up as a grinder of a game for three quarters, turned into a big 69-42 Morehead Mid-State Conference win over Rockingham Tuesday night.

Early on, the Panthers set the tone on both ends of the floor as they pulled out front with an 8-0 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter. But Rockingham made a late run in the final two minutes to close the margin to 11-5 heading into the second quarter.

MHS was able to build a comfortable cushion with a 24-14 lead at the half, then things got really interesting in the second half.

Rockingham’s defense came through in a big way to begin the third period, holding Morehead to just 5 points in the first few minutes as they cut the lead to two possessions at 29-21. But another Panther run and a bucket by MHS sophomore Jaden Martin put them back up 36-27.

Cougar junior Jonathon Compton kept it close for RCHS however, with a score which cut the lead to 7 points. Then senior Colby Doss and Compton scored on back-to-back possessions to make it a 1-point game, but a Morehead score by Makel Smith kept his team up with a slim 38-35 advantage to close out third period.