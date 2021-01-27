Morehead breaks open a one-possession game in the fourth quarter to claim win over Rockingham

EDEN – In what was shaping up as a grinder of a game for three quarters, turned into a big 69-42 Morehead Mid-State Conference win over Rockingham Tuesday night.
Early on, the Panthers set the tone on both ends of the floor as they pulled out front with an 8-0 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter. But Rockingham made a late run in the final two minutes to close the margin to 11-5 heading into the second quarter.
MHS was able to build a comfortable cushion with a 24-14 lead at the half, then things got really interesting in the second half.
Rockingham’s defense came through in a big way to begin the third period, holding Morehead to just 5 points in the first few minutes as they cut the lead to two possessions at 29-21. But another Panther run and a bucket by MHS sophomore Jaden Martin put them back up 36-27.
Cougar junior Jonathon Compton kept it close for RCHS however, with a score which cut the lead to 7 points. Then senior Colby Doss and Compton scored on back-to-back possessions to make it a 1-point game, but a Morehead score by Makel Smith kept his team up with a slim 38-35 advantage to close out third period.
That Rockingham run in the third seemed to serve as a wakeup call for Morehead at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Panthers outscored the Cougars 8-1 in the opening minutes of the final frame. That final offensive burst continued in a big way with Panthers closing out a 27 point victory.
Rockingham outscored Morehead 21-14 in the third, but the Panthers flipped the script as they put up 31 to the Cougars 7 fourth quarter points, allowing MHS to put the win on ice.
Smith led the Panthers offensively with 24 points, 11 in the fourth quarter alone. Lucas Lynn added 18, including four 3-pointers, and Stefan McGlaughlin chipped in 15.
Compton led Rockingham with 16 and Doss knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Cougars.
After a grueling six-game road streak to begin the 2020-2021 basketball season, where the Panthers emerged virtually unscathed with an impressive 5-1 record. Morehead now seeks to continue to improve with seven-consecutive home stands, which began Tuesday.
Their only slip-up to date was a 74-44 loss to undefeated and current first place Mid-State Conference foe Northern Guilford Jan. 22.
Rockingham will look to avenge the loss in the second half of the county round-robin rivalry when the Panthers travel to Wentworth Feb. 17.
UP NEXT:
Morehead (6-1) hosts Person (3-4) Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. The Panthers won the first matchup 70-66 on Jan. 7.
Rockingham (0-7) hosts Western Alamance (2-5) Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors won in a close 47-44 game in the first game of the series on Jan. 8.