Morehead broke open a one-run game in the fourth and would go on to roll to a 12-0 victory over Mid-State 2A Conference rival Reidsville Thursday night.

The Panthers got things going beginning with a single by Brittyn Barnes, then Briar Woods plated a run with an RBI double for the 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Reidsville put some balls in play over the next two innings, but they just couldn’t move runners around the bases.

Things really took a turn in Morehead’s favor with a big fourth inning that started with consecutive RBI shots. The first was a shot down the left field line. Next was a deep shot to the base of the centerfield fence, then a shot down the right field line all resulting in scores.

When the dust finally settled, the Panthers were up 7-0. Interestingly enough all of the scoring took place with two outs.

Morehead junior pitcher Anderson Nance, who has already committed to play at NC State, got better as the game wore on throwing more first-pitch strikes down the stretch.

“Every time he steps on the mound I feel real confident that we have a chance to beat anybody in the state. He’s been locked-in all year and pitching extremely well. He’s getting a lot of strikeouts, but also utilizing all of his stuff. He’s throwing his change-up, his slider and you know his fast ball is explosive,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

The Panthers had another scorcher in the fifth, plating five more runs and would go on to get the final three outs in the top of the seventh to close out the win.

The Panthers had 12 hits and 11 RBIs on the night.

Morehead started out the season red-hot to begin the 2023 season, winning four-straight (Cornerstone Charter, Rockingham, Bethany and the Rams before losing 5-4 to the Cougars in the second half of the series on Wednesday night).

Meanwhile it’s been a little bit of a mixed bag so far for the Rams.

Reidsville lost 11-0 to Bartlett Yancey in the season opener March 28. Next they lost by an 8-3 margin to cross-county rival March 1. The Rams bounced back however with a pair of wins over Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown last week.

UP NEXT: Morehead (2-0, 5-1) hosts Mid-State foe Walkertown (4-2, 5-3) and Reidsville (2-2, 2-4) hosts McMichael (2-0, 4-4) March 21.

BOX SCORE

M 0 1 0 6 5 0 X 12

R 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0