Morehead closes out sweep over conference rival Reidsville

EDEN – It turned out to be just the type of week Morehead was looking for as they brought home three wins in five days, the most recent, a 12-0 shutout victory over cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference rival Reidsville Friday night.

Morehead’s sophomore ace Anderson Nance was light’s-out on the mound, striking out 11 Reidsville batters in five innings pitched.

“I believe he’s the best player in the state and in the conference, so every time he steps out there on the mound, I know we’ve got a good shot to win,” Panthers head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

Chesley Holt had a big night at the plate for MHS with two hits, three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Lucas Lynn had a strong performance as well with two hits, scored two runs and plated a run. In addition, Landon Roberts had a hit and two RBIs while Matthew Simpson had a hit, an RBI and scored. Landon Woods added a hit and scored a run as well.

Paul and Vince Widerman had the only Rams hits of the evening.

Morehead had a strong start to the week beginning with a 7-4 comeback win over Magna Vista Monday night. Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning, reliever Lucas Brooks came in and turned the tide of the game.

“That kid showed me, no matter the moment, it doesn’t matter, he’s going to get the job done. He pitched three innings, gave up one hit and had four strikeouts and got the win for us. I challenged my guys and I told them, ‘there is going to be some adversity. You’ve got to keep your eyes straight-forward and ignore all side-show distractions.' That’s been our motto this week and we really built on that,’” said Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins.

In the first win of the series at Reidsville Tuesday night, the Panthers got a boost from senior leaders Hayden Friese and Lucas Lynn.

Friese pitched a complete game and not only threw eight strikeouts, but hit a home run as well.

“I mean the kid did it all. Without him, I don’t know where we would be at right now. And another key guy for us – Lucas Lynn, he’s batting over .700 - the kid is on fire. Lucas Lynn has been our team MVP so far this year. He hit in the lead off spot tonight (Friday) – hit two for three – I can’t say anything more. Lynn and Hayden Friese are our senior leaders and they have been awesome,” Houchins said.

Even though he’s got several players that are considered not only the top players in the conference, but in the state, Houchins said he and his guys don’t take themselves too seriously and are just enjoying the ride.

“When my guys step out on the field, they’re not a comic book, fictional character. They are a bunch of dudes,” Houchins said.

In was the fourth-consecutive win for the Panthers, while the Rams dropped their fourth in a row to begin the 2022 season.

UP NEXT: Morehead (2-0, 4-1) travels to take on Walkertown (4-0, 7-1) and Reidsville (0-4, 1-5) is on the road as well at McMichael (2-0, 7-0) next Tuesday.