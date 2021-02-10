Morehead completes sweep of Northeast Guilford Rams

EDEN – Morehead broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to complete a series sweep with a 69-57 win over Mid-State Conference foe Northeast Guilford Tuesday night.
The Panthers seized momentum early on, utilizing their speed, to pull out to a 16-9 lead to close out the first quarter.
But the Rams would make a run to begin the second period, beginning with a put-back score by Dewayne Lockhardt, followed by a reverse layup by Bryson Medley, which tied the score at 19-19 with 4:28 remaining.
Moments later, Northeast took their first lead of the game, but Morehead answered on a 3-pointer by Lucas Lynn which tied it at 23-23 with under three minutes to go in the half. That one-possession trend would be the story down the stretch as the Rams went to the locker room with a 30-28 advantage at the half.
It was anybody’s game throughout the majority of the third quarter, but another perimeter 3-pointer by Lynn cut the lead to 1-point, then a give-and-go on a fast break from Stefan McLaughlin to Lynn put the Panthers 47-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
The final frame proved to be tight heading down the stretch with Morehead up with a two-possession margin with under three minutes to go.
The Panthers defense proved to be the true difference-maker, forcing several turnovers that turned into scores on the other end of the floor, sealing the 12-point victory.
McLaughlin led the Panthers with 20 points, 11 in the fourth quarter alone. Hayden Friese had 17 and Lynn added 14. Makel Smith had a big fourth period as well, scoring eight of his 11 in the fourth quarter.
Barrow led the Rams with 14, while Clark and Jean Joseph each added 10 more. The Panthers defeated the Rams 70-62 Jan. 19 in the first half of the series.
UP NEXT: Morehead (8-3) hosts Eastern Alamance (6-5) Friday, then has another home matchup versus Northern Guilford (10-0) Monday. Northeast Guilford (2-8) will hit the road to take on Western Alamance (4-7) Friday.
BOX SCORE
M 16 12 19 22 69
N 9 21 13 14 57