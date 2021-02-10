Morehead completes sweep of Northeast Guilford Rams

EDEN – Morehead broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to complete a series sweep with a 69-57 win over Mid-State Conference foe Northeast Guilford Tuesday night.

The Panthers seized momentum early on, utilizing their speed, to pull out to a 16-9 lead to close out the first quarter.

But the Rams would make a run to begin the second period, beginning with a put-back score by Dewayne Lockhardt, followed by a reverse layup by Bryson Medley, which tied the score at 19-19 with 4:28 remaining.

Moments later, Northeast took their first lead of the game, but Morehead answered on a 3-pointer by Lucas Lynn which tied it at 23-23 with under three minutes to go in the half. That one-possession trend would be the story down the stretch as the Rams went to the locker room with a 30-28 advantage at the half.

It was anybody’s game throughout the majority of the third quarter, but another perimeter 3-pointer by Lynn cut the lead to 1-point, then a give-and-go on a fast break from Stefan McLaughlin to Lynn put the Panthers 47-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final frame proved to be tight heading down the stretch with Morehead up with a two-possession margin with under three minutes to go.