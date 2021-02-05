Morehead completes sweep of Rockingham in gritty county battle

WENTWORTH – Morehead held off an upset-minded Rockingham to pick up a hard-earned 67-61 win over their Mid-State Conference and cross-county rivals Thursday night.
The two teams were mismatched to a degree with the Cougars size advantage in the post which the Panthers tried to counter with their speedy guards and wings. When all was said and done by the end of the first quarter, Rockingham led 16-14 and that one possession trend would hold true to the end of the first half with the Cougars still up 31-29.
Morehead finally closed out the third quarter with a one-possession 43-41 advantage setting up what turned out to be a shootout in the fourth as the Panthers outscored RCHS 24-20 in the final frame to close out the win.
With just four regular season games remaining, which includes a rematch with undefeated Northern Guilford (8-0) Feb. 15, Morehead (7-3) hopes to finish strong to earn a post season bid in what will most certainly turn into a much smaller playoff field than in years past due to ongoing COVID restrictions that have already been implemented in other sports by the North Carolina Athletic Association. The Nighthawks blew open a close game in the first half to pull away for a win in the initial game of the series over the Panthers 77-44 Jan. 22. MHS head coach Damien Price said that puts a premium on each and every game heading down the stretch.
“It’s extremely important. One of our goals this year is to win our conference and we can still accomplish that, but it is going to be hard for someone to knock Northern off. They are a really good team and we’ve got to take care of business and not drop any games. We are still chasing that. The whole team watched the film against Northern – where it got away from us – it was just some mistakes that we haven’t made all season. They pressured us and I had five guys that were calling for a break at the same time. That rarely happens. It was a big learning experience. There were a lot of things we pulled from that game that we can improve on,” Price said.
Lucas Lynn led MHS to the victory over RCHS with 26 points, including four 3-point baskets. Makel Smith knocked down a trio of 3’s and netted 22 total and Hayden Friese added 11 more points to pace the Panthers offensively.
The trio was also hot from the free throw line as well, knocking down 16 of 19 collectively and Morehead was 20 of 27 as a team to help seal the win.
Jonathan Compton led Rockingham with 19 and Luke Smith added 10 on a balanced night offensively where eight Cougar players scored at least 2-points.
The Morehead victory marked a regular season sweep over the Cougars. They won the first half of the series 69-42 Jan. 26.
UP NEXT
Morehead will host league foe Northeast Guilford (2-7) Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Panthers won the first game in the series 72-60 Jan. 19
Rockingham (0-9) has a home game versus Eastern Alamance (5-4) Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The Eagles won the first half of the round-robin rivalry 70-49 Jan. 19.
BOX SCORE
M 14 15 14 24 67
R 16 15 10 20 61