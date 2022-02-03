Morehead gets back on track as they close out with victory over Phoenix

EDEN – Following a disappointing loss to North Forsyth earlier in the week, Morehead bounced back with a 61-39 victory over arch rival McMichael in 2A Conference 34 action Wednesday night.
Morehead came strong out of the gate, highlighted by 3-point buckets by Makel Smith and Hayden Friese in addition to strong play in the lane by the duo. Meanwhile, the Panthers defense did their part limiting Phoenix shots as MHS closed out the first period with a 15-6 advantage.
Wright and Cooper Kirkpatrick each score a pair of baskets as well as an old-fashioned and-one by Jayden Moore to stay within striking distance, but Panthers senior Landon Carter did the heavy lifting in the second quarter. He scored five buckets in the post in addition to a 3-pointer by Lucas Lynn which increased the lead to 28-17 at the half.
Smith, Lynn and Carter continued to score in the third and a 3-pointer by Trip Boothe helped maintain the 10-point plus cushion.
Kirkpatrick continued to shine for McMichael in his role coming off the bench with a pair of buckets in the lane as well as scoring a 3-pointer, but the Panthers were still in good shape as they ended the third quarter with a 43-28 lead.
As Morehead can attest, no lead is safe given they saw several winnable games slip away earlier this season, including the aforementioned loss to North Forsyth, a game the Panthers led by 14 points.
That was not the case Wednesday however, as they outscored McMichael 18-11 down the stretch, getting scores from five different players in the final frame to lock up the win.
Smith led the Panthers with 15 points, Lynn had 13 including three 3-point baskets and Carter closed the night with 13 as well, with 10 of those points coming in the second quarter.
Wright had a game-high 17 points, Kirkpatrick had 13 and Moore added 9 to lead the Phoenix offensively.
UP NEXT: Morehead (4-4, 12-5) host T.W. Andrews (5-3, 12-5) Friday and Walkertown (5-3, 9-8) Feb. 8. McMichael (1-7, 3-13) travels to face Walkertown Friday and then hosts Reidsville (4-3, 7-6) Feb. 8.
BOX SCORE
MHS 15 13 15 18 61
McM 6 11 11 11 39