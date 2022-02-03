Morehead gets back on track as they close out with victory over Phoenix

EDEN – Following a disappointing loss to North Forsyth earlier in the week, Morehead bounced back with a 61-39 victory over arch rival McMichael in 2A Conference 34 action Wednesday night.

Morehead came strong out of the gate, highlighted by 3-point buckets by Makel Smith and Hayden Friese in addition to strong play in the lane by the duo. Meanwhile, the Panthers defense did their part limiting Phoenix shots as MHS closed out the first period with a 15-6 advantage.

Wright and Cooper Kirkpatrick each score a pair of baskets as well as an old-fashioned and-one by Jayden Moore to stay within striking distance, but Panthers senior Landon Carter did the heavy lifting in the second quarter. He scored five buckets in the post in addition to a 3-pointer by Lucas Lynn which increased the lead to 28-17 at the half.

Smith, Lynn and Carter continued to score in the third and a 3-pointer by Trip Boothe helped maintain the 10-point plus cushion.

Kirkpatrick continued to shine for McMichael in his role coming off the bench with a pair of buckets in the lane as well as scoring a 3-pointer, but the Panthers were still in good shape as they ended the third quarter with a 43-28 lead.