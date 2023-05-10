EDEN – Morehead’s timely hits in the early going, and solid defense down the stretch, helped the Panthers hold off upset-minded Hendersonville with a 4-3 win in the first round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night.

Nursing a one-run lead in the sixth, the Panthers brought in ace Anderson Nance to close who took the mound with two outs. He struck out the next batter, but Bearcats reliever Sam Wolfe got three consecutive outs and didn’t allow Morehead to build the cushion they were looking for heading into the final frame.

Credit Hendersonville for not being intimidated by Nance as they got a runner on board who then advanced to second on a missed pick-off attempt at first base. That led to some tense moments with the tying run in prime scoring position, but Nance did not disappoint as he struck out Ethan Rector to secure the third and final out to notch the post season win.

Even though Nance picked up the save, a great deal of credit for the win goes to starter Seth Sharpe, who pitched a fine game.

In 5.2 innings, Sharpe struck out 10 and gave up six hits and three earned runs. The Morehead defense was strong as well, particularly in the infield.

“A lot of teams in the state, they always have that one ace that they can roll out there, but not a lot of teams have what I have. I have two aces. Seth Sharpe, over the last month, has a sub-two ERA and has been throwing a lot of strikes. He’s been competing, getting deep into games. I am so proud of that kid. He is a hot commodity right now. Everybody knows about him – a lot of college coaches are interested in him because he has really put the work in . . . some people might call it a gamble going with him over Nance in round one, but I went with my gut and I knew he was going to get the job done and that sets us up in a good spot for round two on Friday night,” said Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins.

To start the game off, it was Hendersonville who drew first blood with an RBI single by Seth Gunning in the top of the first for the 1-0 lead. Morehead would answer in the bottom of the frame however, loading the bases, threatening to blow the game open. Brittyn Barnes gave his team the lead at 2-1 on an RBI single and the Panthers just missed scoring another on a close play at the plate.

Morehead kept their foot on the gas in the bottom of the second inning as Briar Woods and Landon Woods both plated runs on singles to bump the lead up to 4-1.

The Bearcats made things interesting in the top of the third on a score on a pass ball and then another on an RBI by Ethan Milner to cut it to 4-3 setting up the tight finish after four scoreless innings.

The No. 19 Bearcats (12-10) brought a veteran squad to Eden, featuring eight seniors who showed the ability to battle at the plate that produced impressive offensive numbers over the course of the season. Entering the game, they had seven players with more than 10 RBIs.

Hendersonville had an up-and-down regular season, but won their last four games including the Mountain Foothills Seven 2A Conference tournament championship game in an 11-1 victory over Patton May 5.

Houchins said this is just the latest step to continue to build the Panthers team into a state power.

“I can’t put into words the strides that we have made as a program the last couple of years. We had 19 wins last year and won the conference tournament and made it to the second round. Twenty wins this year and going back to the second round again. You know we had a chance to play for another conference championship, but this team has been through it all and they do not shy away from the moment. With No. 8 (Nance) on the mound in that moment (at the end of the game), I knew it was a wrap. Everybody in the stadium knew it was a wrap,” the coach said.

UP NEXT: No. 14 Morehead (20-5) has a tough road challenge with No. 3 East Surry (21-4) in the second round Friday.

“They are a great team, but nothing intimidates us. We accept every challenge and we are built for every moment and every challenge. It doesn’t matter who we face because they are going to get our best effort,” said Houchins.

The Cardinals defeated No. 30 West Davidson 4-0 in their first round game May 9 to advance to the next round to host the Panthers.

For complete state-wide results and pairings visit nchsaa.org.

BOX SCORE

M 2 2 0 0 0 0 x 4 9 0

H 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 8 0