EDEN – Finally the search is over as Morehead recently filled the void with the selection of Bobby Martin as their new head varsity football coach.

Martin replaces Maurice Torain, who stepped down Feb. 28 to take a defensive coordinator position at his alma mater Greensboro College.

Panthers Athletics Director Jon Blackwell confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

Martin brings a proven reputation of turning teams around. After struggling with a combined 1-19 record in 2018 and 2019, he led the Martinsville Bulldogs to a 10-2 record last year. His last team won the Virginia Piedmont Conference Region 8 regular season championship with a 5-1 league mark and guided the Bulldogs to the second round of the 2022 state playoffs.

Blackwell said Martin is ready to hit the ground running and the timing couldn’t be better given summer workouts are right around the corner.

The Morehead athletics department was in a bit of a tight spot due to the timing of Torain’s decision, but Blackwell said they didn’t want to rush the process of hiring a new coach because they wanted to make sure they got the right man, and as it turned out, Martin more-than fit the bill given his more than three decades of coaching experience.

The former head football and basketball coach at George Washington in Danville - and the Martinsville football coach for the last four years - Martin is known for building strong young men and competitive teams.

Blackwell said the school interviewed five qualified and serious candidates for the job, but Martin stood out.

“It was his knowledge of the game and his longevity that set him apart. He’s been coaching for 33 years. His overall demeanor is great and he’s just a genuine person. Just talking to him, you can tell he’s a guy that cares about his players,” said Blackwell.

In the wake of Torain’s departure, Blackwell said Morehead was fortunate to have a good group of assistants that ran spring weight training and outdoor drills to prepare the guys for the 2023 season.

“It was more a matter of just getting kids out and getting them moving. As far as putting in schemes, maybe that puts us a little behind because we didn’t have the new coach, but he has already met with a few of the coaches and now we have him in place prior to the start summer voluntary workouts June 12 and he will be here to hit the ground running,” Blackwell said.

Martin said he is two months behind of where he would like to be entering a football season with summer workouts slated to begin next week, but it doesn’t concern him because he has seen it all over the course of his career and is ready to go.

“We are going to work. I’ve got a couple of guys that are already at the school and a few coaches that I want to bring with me and we are going to make the most of it. I’m at an age now that it doesn’t bother me. Back when I was younger, that would have tripped me up. I trust god so much that I believe it is going to work itself out,” the new coach said.

Martin grew up with his family on a Flat Rock, Va. farm, cutting timber and growing tobacco, whatever they could do, to make ends meet.

“We were just always working. We didn’t have a lot of money, but we had a lot of love and my mom and dad taught us how to work and love each other. That’s how we survived during those rough days and if you work hard, good things will happen for you,” said Martin.

They didn’t have much when it came to money, but he said what they did have turned out to be worth more than gold.

“I didn’t know we were poor until I got to high school and then the kids let you know, but that is okay. My background taught me how to work hard. That’s what my mom and dad taught me - you are going to work hard and you are going to love each other and that’s my philosophy when it comes to coaching,” Martin said.

As a teenager, he attended Laurel Park High School where he excelled in both football and basketball. The gifted athlete was so impressive on the gridiron, that he earned a full football scholarship to play linebacker at Virginia Tech University where he eventually became a team captain.

He and his two brothers, both played football at William & Mary, and his sister played volleyball at James Madison, and Martin said they all earned their work ethic from the farm.

Once his college playing days were over, Martin had no regrets because he knew he had a higher calling – one that was set in his mind as a kid.

“It wasn’t hard for me because I had a plan. In the fourth grade, I told my mom and dad if I didn’t make the NBA or NFL, then I wanted to be a coach. Instead of buying me toys for Christmas, they would buy me books from John Wooden and Dean Smith and for my birthday, they bought me “Sports Illustrated,” so I was learning stuff in high school and I knew what I wanted to be,” Martin said.

Overcoming Obstacles

During his freshman season at Virginia Tech, tragedy hit home following his father’s unexpected death when Martin was 19 years old and he said it nearly derailed his dreams.

“For about six months, I almost lost it because my dad was my hero. I know that may sound crazy because my dad had a fourth grade education. He loved my mama and took care of us. He was the best I’ve ever seen. I really struggled. I was going to quit school and come home and take care of mama. But my mom asked me ‘what would your dad want you to do? He would want you to finish what you started,’ she told me, so that’s what I did,” said Martin.

Over the course of his coaching career Martin has run versions of the spread, the wing-T and a two tight end smash-mouth rushing attack amongst many other schemes - and he said the Panthers will adapt to the strengths of the personnel as they prepare the play book.

Although the exact offensive and defensive systems have not been set, Martin says one thing is for sure: his guys will be in peak condition and that is non-negotiable.

“If you are tired at halftime or the fourth quarter, what good are X’s and O’s? My philosophy is to play hard. That’s the foundation of being successful,” Martin said.

Torain did a great job of reinvigorating Morehead’s passion for football in the community and Martin said he is ready to challenge for championships.

“If you trust god and work hard, I think that anything is possible. I haven’t looked that far ahead yet because there are so many pieces that need to be put in place, but the question I ask is ‘why not us?’ A lot of people are afraid to be successful. I’m not afraid to work, to be successful and I’m not afraid to fail. You can be afraid of either one of them and they will still drive you crazy. I know I have a purpose and that is to get these kids from point A to point B,” said Martin.