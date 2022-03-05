Morehead High School names new hitting facility in honor of former baseball coach

Members of the Morehead Athletic Boosters approached Blackwell with the idea of naming the facility in Roberts’ honor and then the AD made the proposal to the Rockingham County School Board.

“The biggest thing that I remember with coach Roberts is just how much he loved our kids and really how much he loved this place. We talk about Morehead High School and what it means and how special this place is - how special all of ya’ll are. He really put into that and he really meant everything he said about how much he loves our family here at Morehead and so we are always forever grateful for him. So it is more than fitting that his name is on this building because it is going to have an impact on generations to come,” said Moody.

The Jeffery Roberts, Jr. Hitting Facility sits adjacent to the varsity baseball field right beside the bullpen along the right field line.

In addition to both current and former Morehead players in attendance were several Holmes Middle School and Eden little league players who all had relationships with Roberts.

“All you little guys sitting here right now with your Holmes hats on, one day you’ll wear Morehead hats and get a chance to hit in the facility and continue to grow as the players that you are, but the biggest thing that he always talked about is just being a good person . . . so just keep that in mind. When you start to talk about coach Roberts, just think about who you are both on the field and off the field,” Moody said.