Morehead High School names new hitting facility in honor of former baseball coach

EDEN — Community leaders, family members and friends joined the Morehead baseball team in a noon ceremony naming the programs indoor training facility in honor of the late Jeffrey Roberts, Jr. Feb. 26.
Morehead Athletic Director Jon Blackwell and MHS Principal Dr. Ryan Moody addressed the crowd prior to the unveiling of the sign on the front of the complex and spoke about the impact Roberts made on the school and in the lives of those associated with the baseball program.
Roberts, who died last July at the age of 40, is most certainly missed, but not forgotten by his hometown community.
The fully enclosed silver metal structure is approximately 20 feet wide with margins on both ends to encompass the 60 foot, six inch distance from the pitcher’s mound to home plate.
The facility has a main pitching lane as well as a hitting area, both surrounded by netting. In addition, the complex has is a pitching machine and other training stations so players can come to the facility for individual workouts.
“For any of you that haven’t been in here – this was all Jeffery’s idea from the very beginning. He had a lot of help doing some things, but the idea and the concept was all him one hundred percent. He wanted our kids to have somewhere that they could hit in the winter and when it was raining just so that they would have a competitive advantage - and I think we do. We’ve got a great group of kids that have really put it to use and it is top of the line, it really is. I don’t know anybody else around this area that has anything as nice,” Blackwell said.
Members of the Morehead Athletic Boosters approached Blackwell with the idea of naming the facility in Roberts’ honor and then the AD made the proposal to the Rockingham County School Board.
“The biggest thing that I remember with coach Roberts is just how much he loved our kids and really how much he loved this place. We talk about Morehead High School and what it means and how special this place is - how special all of ya’ll are. He really put into that and he really meant everything he said about how much he loves our family here at Morehead and so we are always forever grateful for him. So it is more than fitting that his name is on this building because it is going to have an impact on generations to come,” said Moody.
The Jeffery Roberts, Jr. Hitting Facility sits adjacent to the varsity baseball field right beside the bullpen along the right field line.
In addition to both current and former Morehead players in attendance were several Holmes Middle School and Eden little league players who all had relationships with Roberts.
“All you little guys sitting here right now with your Holmes hats on, one day you’ll wear Morehead hats and get a chance to hit in the facility and continue to grow as the players that you are, but the biggest thing that he always talked about is just being a good person . . . so just keep that in mind. When you start to talk about coach Roberts, just think about who you are both on the field and off the field,” Moody said.