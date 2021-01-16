Morehead holds off late McMichael rally to come away with Mid-State Conference win

MAYODAN – It was what fans in the county have come to expect when these two rivals get together - several lead changes and a game that came down to the final minute of play. Ultimately, Morehead protected the basketball and hit their free throws down the stretch to notch a 49-46 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael Friday night.

In a tight grinder of a game, where every hard-earned point eventually counted double-fold when all was said and done, McMichael took control early as they ended the first quarter with a 13-8 lead.

But that served as a wake up call for Morehead as they tightened the screws on the defensive end and started to find a rhythm on offense as they flipped the script and closed out the first half with a 23-19 advantage.

But each time the Panthers seemed poised to pull away, the Phoenix answered, never letting the lead move beyond two possessions. The third period ended with Morehead nursing a 32-30 lead. The Panthers were finally able to extend the lead to a three possession advantage near the midway point of the fourth quarter, but McMichael wouldn’t let MHS off the hook as they closed the margin down to a one possession game twice in the final minute of regulation.