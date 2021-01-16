Morehead holds off late McMichael rally to come away with Mid-State Conference win

MAYODAN – It was what fans in the county have come to expect when these two rivals get together - several lead changes and a game that came down to the final minute of play. Ultimately, Morehead protected the basketball and hit their free throws down the stretch to notch a 49-46 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael Friday night.
In a tight grinder of a game, where every hard-earned point eventually counted double-fold when all was said and done, McMichael took control early as they ended the first quarter with a 13-8 lead.
But that served as a wake up call for Morehead as they tightened the screws on the defensive end and started to find a rhythm on offense as they flipped the script and closed out the first half with a 23-19 advantage.
But each time the Panthers seemed poised to pull away, the Phoenix answered, never letting the lead move beyond two possessions. The third period ended with Morehead nursing a 32-30 lead. The Panthers were finally able to extend the lead to a three possession advantage near the midway point of the fourth quarter, but McMichael wouldn’t let MHS off the hook as they closed the margin down to a one possession game twice in the final minute of regulation.
Makel Smith had a big night for the Panthers, scoring a game-high 18 points including a perfect night at the charity stripe going 7 for 7. All of those were in the fourth quarter which ultimately turned out to be the difference in the game.
McMichael’s Michael Lyons led the way for the Phoenix on offense scoring 13 and Christian Joyce had 11 points including a trio of 3-pointers.
The Phoenix will look to even the series up in the second half of the round-robin county rivalry at Morehead Feb. 5.
UP NEXT:
Morehead (4-0) at Northeast Guilford (1-2), 7 p.m.
McMichael (2-2) at Western Alamance (1-3), 7 p.m.
BOX SCORE
MHS 8 15 9 17 49
MCM 13 6 11 16 46
Northern Guilford 83, McMichael 67
January 11
GREENSBORO - Northern Guilford’s solid defense and transition game allowed the Nighthawks to take an impressive 83-67 win over McMichael in Mid-State Conference action Monday night.
The Nighthawks came out of the gate strong, racing to an 11-1 lead in the first few minutes of play.
The Phoenix finally started to have some success offensively as they cut the lead to 16-9 with under three minutes to play, but NGHS made another push to go ahead 26-12 to close out the opening frame.
The Nighthawks really took off in the second quarter, as multiple steals led to transition buckets, and due to a stout Northern Guilford defense, McMichael rarely got open looks. As the lead continued to grow the Phoenix tried to adjust - calling two timeouts down the stretch, but another late run by NGHS gave them a commanding 27 point 55-28 lead at the half.
Things didn’t get any better for McMichael in the third quarter as the Northern Guilford lead ballooned to 32 points as they ended up with a 73-47 advantage heading into the fourth period.
McMichael worked diligently in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead down to under 20 points, but the hole was too deep as the Nighthawks put the win on ice.
Adonijah Whitley led the way offensively for the Nighthawks with 21 points. Nolan Hodge had 17, Manny Elliot added 16 and Owen Griffith chipped in 10 on a balanced scoring night across the board.
One of the bright spots for the Phoenix on a tough night was the performance of Matthew Wright, who scored a game-high 27 points, while teammate Michael Lyons added 13.
BOX SCORE
N 26 39 18 20 83
M 12 16 19 10 67