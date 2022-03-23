Morehead moves into top of league race with victory over Walkertown

The Panthers baseball team improved to 3-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference play and 5-1 overall record with a 5-4 win over Walkertown Tuesday night.

That 3-0 record ties Morehead at first place in the league race with undefeated McMichael (3-0, 8-0). It’s still early, but at this point, it looks like a three horse race between the Phoenix, Panthers and Walkertown for a league regular season championship.

Only time will tell, but all three look like playoff caliber teams that possess strong pitching arms and guys that put the ball in play.

Morehead senior Lucas Lynn continued his strong play offensively as he went 2 for 4 in the batter’s box, scoring once and stealing a base.

Anderson Nance was 2 of 4 as well and he scored a run as well.

Panthers senior Hayden Friese had a big double which plated two runs and scored another. In addition, Landon Roberts was 1 for 2 and drew a walk.

MHS head coach Kaleb Houchins has said all season long that his seniors continue to come up big and Tuesday’s win was no exception. The bonus is that the younger guys are certainly towing their share of the line as well as league action shifts into high gear in the coming weeks.

Friese picked up the win on the mound. In 5.1 innings pitched, he gave up just one earned run and struck out five Walkertown batters. Lucas Brooks closed out the night with 1.2 innings of work and he didn’t allow another score the rest of the way while striking out three.

UP NEXT: Morehead (3-0, 5-1) travels to take on Rockingham (4-1, 5-3) looking to avenge the previous loss in the second half of the round-robin county rivalry Thursday night. The Cougars won the first game in the out-of-conference series by a 5-1 margin March 4.

Morehead then hosts the rematch with Walkertown (4-1, 7-2) and Rockingham travels to take on Eastern Guilford (5-0, 9-1) Friday night.

Next week, the Cougars hit the road in conference action at High Point Central (0-5, 3-5) and Morehead hosts league foe T.W. Andrews (0-4, 3-5). Both games will be played Tuesday.