Morehead names Houchins as new Panthers head baseball coach

EDEN – Former Morehead assistant Kaleb Houchins was recently selected to be the next head baseball coach for the Panthers.
Houchins takes over for the late Jeffrey Roberts who died July 25 from complications due to organ failure. Roberts’ loss was a huge loss for not only his loved ones, but also extended family in the Morehead community.
“He was my mentor and one of my best friends. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have the job that I do at Holmes Middle School. He helped get me that teaching job and brought me in when honestly I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life. Once he brought me in, he put me right under his wing and carried me through the last four years that we have been coaching together. Losing him has just been awful. I still battle with it every day, but God put me in this position because I know I’m going to be able to handle it and make this program mine like he would want,” Houchins said.
A 2011 Morehead graduate, Houchins played basketball and baseball for the Panthers and went on to pitch and play center field at Rockingham Community College before transferring to Bluefield College in Virginia. Roberts brought Houchins on the Morehead staff as the pitching coach since 2018.
“I think Kaleb is the right man to lead our program because I have watched him grow as a person and as a coach over the last several years. Kaleb is committed to Morehead baseball and to the young men in our program. I am excited about his leadership and the direction that he will take our program,” Panthers Athletic Director Jon Blackwell said.
Houtchins said RCC proved to be the perfect bridge to help him grow and make decisions about his future.
“I wasn’t mature enough to go somewhere and play away from home at the time and RCC provided me a lot of opportunities. I was able to mature not only on the field, but off the field and it helped me to realize that I really wanted to play at the college level. A lot of kids go and they find out that it is really not for them, so I was able to figure out that it really was for me and I was blessed with a lot of scholarship offers after I left RCC than I would have had straight out of high school,” the new coach said.
After closing out last season at 8-6, Houchins feels the Panthers have all of the pieces in place to hit the ground running in 2021 loaded with starters from last year led by Anderson Nance, Hayden Friese, Landon Roberts and Seth Sharpe. In addition, Morehead picked up a proven transfer from McMichael, Landon Woods, and MHS has lot of kids coming back that played pivotal roles as freshman and sophomores and now they are back and ready to go.
“My goals are pretty simple. I want to win the conference and I want to win a state championship. The team we have right now and the teams we will have for the next three or four years have a chance to make some serious noise,” Houchins said.