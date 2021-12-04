Morehead picks up first home win over cross-county rival Rockingham

EDEN – The Morehead basketball teams methodical defensive press combined with timely scoring built a comfortable cushion, but it was a third quarter offensive clinic that paved the way to a 87-58 home victory over the Cougars Friday night to complete the regular season sweep.

It was a fairly close game initially, with the Panthers gaining a slight 11-7 edge with 3:19 to go in the first quarter. Things continued to go smoothly as Hayden Friese scored in the paint, then Makel Smith drained a 3-pointer which helped MHS close out the opening frame with a 22-12 lead.

The Panthers defensive intensity really started paying dividends throughout the second quarter causing several turnovers which turned into points on the other end of the floor.

Friese, who had 7 points in the first period, continued to shine in the second as he added 9 more as Morehead ended the first half with a 38-18 advantage.