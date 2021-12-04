Morehead picks up first home win over cross-county rival Rockingham

EDEN – The Morehead basketball teams methodical defensive press combined with timely scoring built a comfortable cushion, but it was a third quarter offensive clinic that paved the way to a 87-58 home victory over the Cougars Friday night to complete the regular season sweep.
It was a fairly close game initially, with the Panthers gaining a slight 11-7 edge with 3:19 to go in the first quarter. Things continued to go smoothly as Hayden Friese scored in the paint, then Makel Smith drained a 3-pointer which helped MHS close out the opening frame with a 22-12 lead.
The Panthers defensive intensity really started paying dividends throughout the second quarter causing several turnovers which turned into points on the other end of the floor.
Friese, who had 7 points in the first period, continued to shine in the second as he added 9 more as Morehead ended the first half with a 38-18 advantage.
Friese’s hot-shooting hand in the first, seemed to rub off on Smith in the third, as the sophomore found his rhythm from beyond the arch drilling four 3-point baskets. Lucas Lynn got in on the action as well, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. The two combined for 29 points total in the third quarter alone which allowed the Panthers to increase the lead to 69-33 heading into the final frame.
Although Rockingham was able to substantially cut into the 36 point lead in the fourth, outscoring Morehead 25-18 down the stretch, the Panthers proficiency from beyond the arch continued as Jordan Chandler knocked down two 3-pointers and Gage Grogan drained another to close out the win.
“I think we came out a little too overanxious, but once we got settled down, I thought the crowd and our bench played a big part in our energy - helping us force turnovers, rebounding and getting into our transition game and making plays,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
Price said having the luxury of the crowd on hand, something sorely missing from last season’s condensed slate of games due to Pandemic restrictions, was a welcome addition and something no team should take for granted.
“I just think having the crowd here makes it feel like high school basketball. Last year we played in masks, and some games this year we are going to have to play in masks, but it’s just getting back to a sense of normalcy,” said the coach.
Smith led Morehead with a game-high 29 points and hit five 3-pointers. Lynn had 17 and Friese added 16 for the Panthers.
CJ Mills led Rockingham with 12 points and Luke Smith and Maleek Bryant each scored 10 points apiece.
The Panthers won their season opener in the first half of the round-robin rivalry over Rockingham by a 73-48 margin Nov. 26 followed by a 81-69 victory on the road at Northeast Guilford Nov. 30.
UP NEXT: Morehead (3-0) has a two-game road stint beginning next Monday at Bartlett Yancey (0-1), followed by a trip across the Virginia state line to take on Magna Vista (1-0) Dec. 8. Rockingham (0-4) will hit the road to take on McMichael (1-2) Dec. 8.
BOX SCORE
M 22 16 31 18 87
R 12 6 15 25 58