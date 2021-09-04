Morehead picks up first win of the season in impressive fashion over Northeast Guilford

MCLEANSVILLE – After a pair of disappointing losses to begin the 2021 football campaign, Morehead bounced back in a big way with a dominant 42-6 win over former Mid-State 3A Conference foe Northeast Guilford in the third week of regular season play Friday night. Panthers head coach Maurice Torain said the victory couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

“It was big. We’ve got one more next week before we go into our bye week and like I told the kids, then we hit conference play. We want to get on a roll and be playing our best football by the time we start conference. It was very important for us to get a win this week.”

Things certainly started out in the Panthers favor after MHS junior Jadan Martin scooped up a fumble and raced 50 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead following the Will Twilla extra point with just 10:57 elapsed in the opening period of play.

A team that struggled to find their offensive rhythm in their first two games finally started to click on all cylinders with a 6 yard rushing TD by junior running back Ya’Quil Dungee, followed by a 20 yard scoring-strike from Martin to sophomore Brittyn Barnes which expanded the lead to 21-0 at the half.

The coach said he felt like it was just a matter of time before his offense stated to click.