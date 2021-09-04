Morehead picks up first win of the season in impressive fashion over Northeast Guilford

MCLEANSVILLE – After a pair of disappointing losses to begin the 2021 football campaign, Morehead bounced back in a big way with a dominant 42-6 win over former Mid-State 3A Conference foe Northeast Guilford in the third week of regular season play Friday night. Panthers head coach Maurice Torain said the victory couldn’t have come at a more critical time.
“It was big. We’ve got one more next week before we go into our bye week and like I told the kids, then we hit conference play. We want to get on a roll and be playing our best football by the time we start conference. It was very important for us to get a win this week.”
Things certainly started out in the Panthers favor after MHS junior Jadan Martin scooped up a fumble and raced 50 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead following the Will Twilla extra point with just 10:57 elapsed in the opening period of play.
A team that struggled to find their offensive rhythm in their first two games finally started to click on all cylinders with a 6 yard rushing TD by junior running back Ya’Quil Dungee, followed by a 20 yard scoring-strike from Martin to sophomore Brittyn Barnes which expanded the lead to 21-0 at the half.
The coach said he felt like it was just a matter of time before his offense stated to click.
“It was just finally getting into a rhythm. That’s something we preach to them. The first two weeks we just couldn’t find that rhythm, but we were able to establish the run game and throw to where we needed to on the field and get guys in the right spot to make plays,” Torain said.
The Panthers defense continued to hold strong with a scoreless third quarter, while the offense added another rushing touchdown by sophomore Corey Philson for the 28-0 advantage heading into the final frame.
Torain said after a solid performance against Williams last week despite the loss, repetitions in conjunction with game-time speed and experience made a difference on the defensive end as well.
“It was just building the continuity. It’s a new defense and a new concept to a lot of those guys, so they are finally getting comfortable with the system. We were able to change some things up and I think the game turned for us tonight. The kids just continue to build and learn the system - playing fast and understanding what we are looking for from them.”
Northeast Guilford finally broke their scoring drought with 5 yard TD pass from quarterback Amarion Reid to Barry Tate, but Dungee added two more fourth quarter touchdowns, one from 38 yards out, and the final score from inside the 5 yard line to put the win on ice for MHS.
Just one more week of out-of-conference play for the Panthers remains before they get into the thick of the Mid-State 2A Conference race with an automatic bid to the playoffs for the team that captures the 2021 regular season title on the line.
UP NEXT: