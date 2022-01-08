Morehead pulls away late to notch win over rival McMichael

“We’re not going to use injuries as an excuse. They’ve got some great players. Makel hit a couple of tough buckets and I think Lucas might have hit one at the end too, but we played pretty solid throughout four quarters except for the last few minutes. We couldn’t get anything to go down. It’s tough when a couple of them rim out. We’ve struggled with getting a little bit of continuity, both offensively and defensively, but I thought our guys played well tonight. We just couldn’t put enough together to come up with the win at the end,” DMHS head coach Randel Galloway said.

Price, a former assistant for Galloway, said he knows his team is always going to get McMichael’s best shot.

“I honestly think they are a really good team even though their record doesn’t quite show it. They are a lot better than when I scouted them. I knew that it was going to happen because no matter the records or how good or how bad year-in and year-out either team is, it is always going to be a dog-fight. I give them credit and they have a load of injuries too, so they are two or three healthy players away from being 4-0 instead of 0-4,” said Price.