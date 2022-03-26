Morehead pulls off Mid-State 2A Conference sweep over Walkertown

EDEN – The Morehead baseball team closed out one of their most successful weeks to date with a 7-1 Mid-State 2A victory over Walkertown Friday night.

A late six run burst in the bottom of the sixth inning secured the win.

Hayden Friese led the way offensively with a pair of hits including a double and three RBIs. Anderson Nance and Seth Sharp each had a hit and scored a run and Lucas Lynn added an RBI. In addition Landon Woods scored two runs and plated a run as well for some of the offensive highlights.

Nance picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 6.2 innings, struck out 15 and walked two as Lucus Brooks closed out the final out to put the game on ice.

The Panthers began the week with a 5-4 win over the Wolfpack in the first half of the round-robin league rivalry Tuesday. Two days later, MHS pulled off a big 16-5 win over cross-county rival Rockingham Thursday. Three wins in five days and finishing up tied for first place at 4-0 in league standings with undefeated McMichael (4-0, 9-0) puts Morehead right where they were hoping to be.

It marked the Panthers seventh win in a row and will undeniably be a big confidence booster for a team poised to contend for Mid-State 2A regular season supremacy in a top-heavy league.

Morehead’s only 5-1 loss was to Rockingham in the Panthers home opener March 4.

It’s still early, but at this point, it looks like a three horse race between the Phoenix, Panthers and Walkertown for a league regular season championship.

Only time will tell, but all three look like playoff caliber teams that possess strong pitching arms and guys that put the ball in play.

UP NEXT: Walkertown (4-2, 7-3) travels to take on Surry Central (3-0, 6-2) Monday. Morehead (4-0, 7-1) hosts T.W. Andrews (0-4, 3-5) in Mid-State 2A Conference action Tuesday night.

BOX SCORE

M 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 7

W 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Morehead 16, Rockingham 5

WENTWORTH - Morehead avenged an earlier season loss to the Cougars with a 16-5 win over Rockingham Thursday night.

While the roses seemed to be coming into bloom for the Panthers, things took a turn for the worse for the Cougars over a seven-day stretch. After winning five in a row, Rockingham lost three-straight. No doubt to stiff competition including undefeated McMichael (9-0), Eastern Guilford (10-1) and the Panthers (7-1). Still, it was a tough turn for a Cougars team that dropped from first to fourth place in the Mid-State 3A Conference standings in five days.

But that’s life in the region in both the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conferences at the top of the standings.

Morehead’s heavy hitters continued to shine beginning with Hayden Friese, who was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate and had an RBI in addition to three runs scored and a trio of stolen bases.

In addition, Landon Woods was 3 for 4, including two doubles, hit three RBIs and scored a trio of runs.

Anderson Nance was 3 of 5, hit two doubles, two RBIs and scored a pair of runs.

Those big performances at the plate continued down the line. Seth Sharpe had a pair of hits, including a three RBI double and scored a run.

Other bright spots for MHS were Chesley Holt, who had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brittyn Barnes made the most of his opportunities at the plate as well with a hit, RBI and drew two walks over the course of the night.

Pacing the Cougars offensively were Dominick Hawkins, Cody Peters and Hunter Thomas with two hits each.

Thomas and Peters also scored a run apiece.

Evan Shotwell, Mason Lynch and Israel Zarate each had one RBI.

Ayden Johnson and Nathaniel Hutchins had a hit as well as Clay Jones who added a run as well.

Morehead’s Seth Sharpe picked up the win in three innings pitched. He gave up just one hit, surrendered no earned runs and struck out three Rockingham County batters.

Hutchens pitched 3.2 innings and gave up six hits and six runs for RCHS and Riley Burke threw 1.1 innings and gave up seven hits and 10 runs.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (4-2, 5-5) travels to take on Mid-State 3A Conference rival High Point Central (0-5, 3-5) next Tuesday and again at home the following Friday to close out that regular season series. A pair of wins would go a long way to getting the Cougars back on the winning track.

BOX SCORE

M 8 2 1 0 5 16 13 0

R 0 2 3 0 0 5 8 3

MHS 5, Walkertown 4

The Panthers began the week on a high note with a 5-4 win over Walkertown Tuesday night.

Morehead senior Lucas Lynn continued his strong play offensively as he went 2 for 4 in the batter’s box, scoring once and stealing a base.

Anderson Nance was 2 of 4 as well and scored a run as well.

Panthers senior Hayden Friese had a big double which plated two runs and he scored another. In addition, Landon Roberts was 1 for 2 and drew a walk.

MHS head coach Kaleb Houchins has said all season long that his seniors continue to come up big and Tuesday’s win was no exception. The bonus is that the younger guys are certainly towing their share of the line as well as league action shifts into high gear in the coming weeks.

Friese picked up the win on the mound. In 5.1 innings pitched, he gave up just one earned run and struck out five Walkertown batters. Lucas Brooks closed out the night with 1.2 innings of work and he didn’t allow another score the rest of the way while striking out three.