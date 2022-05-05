Morehead rallies for win over West Stokes to earn conference tournament title

WALKERTOWN – The Morehead baseball team closed out a remarkable chapter of the 2022 season with a Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship courtesy of a 7-6 come-from-behind win over regular season title winners West Stokes Thursday night.

Trailing by a 6-5 margin heading into the fifth, Panthers sophomore relief pitcher Lucas Brooks, and the defense behind him, held the Wildcats scoreless down the stretch to help lock up the championship.

Morehead senior Hayden Friese sparked the rally with a big RBI double in the fourth and later in the seventh, Lucas Lynn hit one off the wall for a triple to tie it up, followed by the game-winning RBI by Landon Roberts.

Following the disappointment of missing out on the Mid-State 2A regular season title, a goal that was within grasp heading into the final week of regular season play, the Panthers responded in impressive fashion in the tournament. First they took out arch-rival McMichael in the opening round, then knocked off red-hot West Stokes in the title game.

Morehead head baseball coach Kaleb Houchins said the regular season finish was something his team had to quickly put in the rear view mirror in order to secure the championship tournament title.

“We trusted the process and overcame adversity just like we have done all year. The guys stayed within themselves. They trusted the preparation. They leaned on their teammates when they needed to and got the job done,” Houchins said.

Morehead, a team consistently ranked in the 2A top 10 throughout the regular season, is now poised to make some noise in the state playoffs.

The Panthers have reinvigorated a community hungry to win, and thanks to their efforts, the self-proclaimed “MHS-Dudes,” arrived back in town in style with the caravan accompanied with a police escort to the campus of Morehead High School, sirens blazing, Thursday night as fans cheered roadside.

The 2022 season, a dream-job for the MHS alum who now coaches the team, has been an emotional journey. After losing his mentor and friend Jeffrey Roberts unexpectedly last year, Houchins entered the season with lofty goals, intent on honoring his former coach with championships.

Roberts, 40, the former Panthers head baseball coach, died from complications due to organ failure last July. Houchins said earlier this year, Roberts would have wanted his guys to turn the page and move forward. No doubt, smiles were abundant after the championship with his son, Landon, hitting the game-winning RBI and protégé, Houchins, fulfilling the vision.

“I can’t even put it into words honestly. I’ve got to give all of the credit to my team, my staff. Without them, I wouldn’t be in this position. Even my family – my fiancée, my mom – they’ve always been there, always been supportive of me. They want me to do my best and stay humble – it’s just surreal. The last time we won a championship in baseball, I was a senior in high school in 2011. We are not accustomed to being a championship program . . . not accustomed to being a winning program, but it’s going to be a championship program for years to come. There’s a new sheriff in town and it goes through us. I told you at the beginning of the year, it goes through us and it will for the next few seasons,” said Houchins.

BOX SCORE

M 0 1 2 1 1 0 2 7

W 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 6

Morehead 4, McMichael 2

WALKERTOWN – Despite two solo home run shots, Morehead heated up in the batter’s box and tightened the screws on defense to rally for a 4-2 win over county rival McMichael in the second round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Tuesday night.

A lead-off home run shot by senior Jake Lathrop on the first pitch of the game, followed by another homer by sophomore Jace Dunn in the top of the fourth, put the Phoenix up-front with a 2-0 lead.

But an RBI double by Landon Roberts in the bottom of the frame cut the lead to 2-1, then McMichael took the ultimate unexpected curve ball of the night.

Phoenix pitcher Matthew Wright made a throw to second base to try and pick off a runner on a bang-bang play and the field judge didn’t like his reaction and ejected him from the game.

It proved to be a crucial blow to the Phoenix who lost their senior ace at a critical point in the game and the season for that matter. McMichael was working to make it to the championship game with the ultimate prize of an automatic post season bid on the line. Any way you slice it, it changed the momentum of the game.

Brady Elrod came in to replace Wright in an unenviable situation with the bases loaded, then a ripper down the third base line bounced off of the infielder’s glove, and when all was said and done, two runs scored to give Morehead the 3-2 lead.

The Panthers got some insurance offensively with an RBI double by Lucas Lynn. His deep shot to the base of the fence sent Hayden Friese racing to home for the final run of the night.

Lynn was 2 for 2 at the plate and Landon Roberts and Brittyn Barns each garnered hits on the night as well to help pace the Panthers offensively.

After surrendering the two solo home runs, Morehead’s sophomore ace Anderson Nance found his groove. He gave up five hits and had 10 key strikeouts to help close out the win.

Morehead and McMichael split in regular season play. The Panthers won the first game in the series 2-1 April 7 and the Phoenix bounced back with a 3-1 win April 8.

UP NEXT: Courtesy of a second place Mid-State 2A regular season finish, in addition to laying claim to the tournament title, Morehead (8-2, 18-5) has locked up an automatic bid in the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs which begins Tuesday. Meanwhile, McMichael (6-4, 17-6) now must play the waiting game to see if they will earn an at-large 2A NCHSAA post season bid.