Morehead rally comes up just short versus conference foe West Stokes

EDEN – In what amounted to a tale of two halves, Morehead’s gritty second half homecoming rally came up one TD drive shy as West Stokes held on for a 20-14 Mid-State 2A Conference win Friday night.

After the Panthers defense forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats first two possessions, Morehead got the ball with great field position at the West Stokes 35 yard line. Effectively mixing the run and the pass, the Panthers were set up inside the 10 yard line threatening to score. But a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage was corralled-in by Wildcats junior linebacker Dakota Barker resulted in an 85 yard interception for a touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 2:39 to go in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kick, West Stokes capitalized on a MHS fumble on the doorstep of the red zone.

Six plays later, West Stokes senior wide receiver Brighton Berthrong scored on a run from 3 yards out for the TD. He then completed the 8-point play with a 2-point conversion to increase the advantage to 14-0 in the opening seconds of the second period.

Even though the Panthers had sporadic success moving the football as the second quarter wore on, they were forced to punt on their next possession. A deep drive followed, but came up empty when Morehead went for it on fourth down at the Wildcats 29 yard line.