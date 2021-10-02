Morehead rally comes up just short versus conference foe West Stokes

EDEN – In what amounted to a tale of two halves, Morehead’s gritty second half homecoming rally came up one TD drive shy as West Stokes held on for a 20-14 Mid-State 2A Conference win Friday night.
After the Panthers defense forced a three-and-out on the Wildcats first two possessions, Morehead got the ball with great field position at the West Stokes 35 yard line. Effectively mixing the run and the pass, the Panthers were set up inside the 10 yard line threatening to score. But a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage was corralled-in by Wildcats junior linebacker Dakota Barker resulted in an 85 yard interception for a touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 2:39 to go in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kick, West Stokes capitalized on a MHS fumble on the doorstep of the red zone.
Six plays later, West Stokes senior wide receiver Brighton Berthrong scored on a run from 3 yards out for the TD. He then completed the 8-point play with a 2-point conversion to increase the advantage to 14-0 in the opening seconds of the second period.
Even though the Panthers had sporadic success moving the football as the second quarter wore on, they were forced to punt on their next possession. A deep drive followed, but came up empty when Morehead went for it on fourth down at the Wildcats 29 yard line.
Once they got the ball back, the Panthers went for it once again near midfield, but West Stokes made the stop to regain possession with time winding down.
Moments later, junior quarterback Mason Cain hit wide receiver Jasir Gaye on a crossing route that resulted in a 38 yard touchdown making the score 20-0 right before the half.
Morehead’s adjustments at halftime turned out to be just what the doctor ordered however as they didn’t allow a single point for the remainder of the game.
The offense finally got over the hump as well beginning with senior quarterback Michael Hall who hit a wide open Will Twilla that resulted in a 36 yard scoring-strike to cut the lead to 20-7 with 2:52 to go in the third quarter.
The Panthers defense made yet another stand, forcing a punt, and the offense went to work once again. The unit mounted a nine-play scoring drive that culminated with Hall running it in for the 2 yard touchdown to make it a one possession game following the Twilla P.A.T., cutting the lead to 20-14 with 8:42 remaining in the game.
After a pair of possession changes, West Stokes fumbled near midfield and junior Ya’Quil Dungee made the heads-up recovery to give MHS the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game near midfield with just under a minute to play. But back-to-back tackles for losses forced the Panthers to call their final time out, and on the following play, the Morehead ball carrier was tackled in bounds as the clock expired to secure the victory for West Stokes.
“It came down to just playing for each other,” Morehead head coach Maurice Torain said of the comeback.
“We woke up in the second half and played well on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they fought and we did what we needed to, but just couldn’t finish. Unfortunately, we just dug ourselves a hole we couldn’t get out of,” the coach said.
UP NEXT:
Morehead (0-2, 1-5) will hit the road to take on McMichael (3-0, 4-2) and West Stokes (1-2, 3-2) will host T.W. Andrews (0-2, 1-4) Oct. 8.
BOX SCORE
W 6 15 0 0 20
M 0 0 7 7 14