Morehead remains undefeated following rivalry win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – A strong second half push helped Morehead turn the tide in a close game to pull away for a 41-21 victory over cross-county rival Rockingham Friday night at Cougar Pride Stadium.

“We told them going in that Rockingham is a well-coached, fundamentally sound football team and if we didn’t play fundamentally sound, they were going to punch us in the mouth. I told them that in the second half they are not going to lay down. They are going to try and put it on us and my question to them was ‘are we going to fight or are we going to lay down’ and they came out fighting. I told them great teams find a way to win and there is no such thing as an ugly win. A win is a win and that’s the way that we are looking at it and we’ll take it,” Morehead head coach Maurice Torain said.

Throughout the early going, it was shaping up as a grinder of a game that looked like it could come down to which team had possession of the ball last, would emerge victorious.

Morehead drew blood first on a 61 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jadan Martin to Corey Philson on a sideline strike for the 7-0 lead with 7:20 to go in the opening frame.

The Cougars answered after a ball-control drive with QB Brice Baker hitting Maleek Bryant from 13 yards out to knot the score at 7-7 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Martin and company answered once again in the final minutes of the second quarter on another lengthy touchdown pass, from 52 yards out, to Philson. The P.A.T. was no good, but the Panthers moved into the driver’s seat up 13-7 with just a minute to go in the second period.

Following a big kickoff return by Bryant, Baker hit Tate Smalldone for 8 yard touchdown and the extra point sailed true by Hazel Tzun to give the Cougars a 14-13 advantage just seconds before the break.

The second half belonged to Morehead however for the most part, as three-consecutive touchdown drives proved to be a back-breaker.

Costly turnovers hurt Rockingham’s cause as touchdown runs by Ya’quil Dungee runs and Martin increased the lead to 27-14 with 2:44 to go in the third.

Rockingham was still in the game, but on a later Panthers possession, Martin was flushed from the pocket and nearly sacked. He kept his cool however, and flipped the ball to Dominick Hairston who got around the edge and then cut back to the middle seam from the sideline and raced for a 55 yard touchdown to bump the lead up to 33-14 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Following a big return, Rockingham’s Devonte McCollum scored from 15 yards out to get it back to a two-possession game, but the Panthers defense held strong the rest of the way and MHS mounted one more scoring drive with a TD by Martin from 2 yards out to put the win on ice.

Morehead did an excellent job of managing the clock down the stretch and obviously Philson’s two touchdowns and big interception to set up another score were huge. In addition, the Panthers defense proved tough as they constantly kept pressure on Baker. Gavin Moore continued to make his presence known as he had a pair of sacks on the night, which tallied five-total for the senior in just two regular season games.

“I think we picked a bad day to have a bad day and I think they played really well. They played hard and executed. We made some mistakes and I told them some of the things that we did are correctable. I still think we have a good football team. We just have to fix some things to reach our goals and we just didn’t get it done tonight,” Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said.

It was the first time in two seasons since the two rivals have faced off due to COVID-19 related issues.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (1-1) travels to take on Reidsville (1-1) and Morehead (2-0) will host Northeast Guilford. The Rams lost 22-14 in week No. 2 to Page (1-1) and Northeast. There was no scored reported as of press time in the Northeast game.

After closing out 2021 with a disappointing 3-7 record, Torain said the win is just the boost his program needs to hopefully challenge for a Mid-State 2A Conference title as well as earn a spot in the 2022 NCHSAA state playoffs.

“It’s definitely given us momentum heading into the first week of school heading into the Northeast Guilford Rams next week. They are a good team and have some great players over there too, so we’ll prepare for them and looking forward to another week of preparation and hopefully go get another one next week,” said Torain.

BOX SCORE

Morehead 7 6 20 8 – 41

Rockingham 0 14 0 7 – 21