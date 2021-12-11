Morehead remains undefeated following win over Bartlett Yancey

EDEN – Hot shooting in the early going by Morehead put Bartlett Yancey in a hole they couldn’t climb out of as the Panthers rolled on to a 70-50 victory Friday night to remain undefeated on the year.

The scoring barrage started when senior Lucas Lynn knocked down a pair of 3-pointers which sparked a 14-0 run after the Bucs scored on their first possession. Following a timeout, BY scored on back-to-back possessions to close the margin to 16-7, but another pair of 3’s from Lynn helped MHS close out the first quarter with a 24-14 lead.

Lynn wasn’t the only one feeling it from beyond the arch. Sophomore guard Makel Smith knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half as well and closed out the second quarter scoring on back-to-back fast breaks in the final minute of play to give Morehead the 44-24 advantage at the half.

Fueled by a Panthers defense which forced multiple turnovers over the course of the night, Morehead strung together several more runs in the third period as the lead ballooned to 31 points.

With the game in the bag, the Panthers cleared their bench and the reserves secured the 20 point victory.