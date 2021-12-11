Morehead remains undefeated following win over Bartlett Yancey

EDEN – Hot shooting in the early going by Morehead put Bartlett Yancey in a hole they couldn’t climb out of as the Panthers rolled on to a 70-50 victory Friday night to remain undefeated on the year.
The scoring barrage started when senior Lucas Lynn knocked down a pair of 3-pointers which sparked a 14-0 run after the Bucs scored on their first possession. Following a timeout, BY scored on back-to-back possessions to close the margin to 16-7, but another pair of 3’s from Lynn helped MHS close out the first quarter with a 24-14 lead.
Lynn wasn’t the only one feeling it from beyond the arch. Sophomore guard Makel Smith knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half as well and closed out the second quarter scoring on back-to-back fast breaks in the final minute of play to give Morehead the 44-24 advantage at the half.
Fueled by a Panthers defense which forced multiple turnovers over the course of the night, Morehead strung together several more runs in the third period as the lead ballooned to 31 points.
With the game in the bag, the Panthers cleared their bench and the reserves secured the 20 point victory.
The 6-0 start is a great way to begin the season, but with five more games yet to play in the busy month of December, and the bulk of Mid-State 2A Conference on the horizon beginning in January, Morehead head coach Damien Price said his team still has things they need to work on.
“I think we can improve on a little bit of everything. One of our goals, which I know we didn’t reach tonight, is to shoot 70 percent or better as a team. Another goal is not to allow more than seven offensive rebounds. I have to look at the tape, but I’m pretty sure they got more than seven. We’ve been pretty good with those, but I think it will determine the kind of success we have if we hit our free throws and rebound the ball on the defensive end,” said Price.
Smith had a game-high 29 points, 22 in the first half and Lynn had 20 on the night.
Matthew Sidney led Bartlett Yancey with 14 and had three 3-pointers on the night, while Jaylen Neal chipped in 13.
Morehead won the first half of the series over Bartlett Yancey by a 73-47 margin Dec. 6.
UP NEXT: Bartlett Yancey (0-5) will host Eastern Alamance (0-2) Dec. 13 and Morehead (6-0) will hit the road to face Mid-State 2A Conference foe North Forsyth (1-5) Dec. 14.
BOX SCORE
M 24 20 18 8 70
B 14 10 10 16 50