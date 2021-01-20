Morehead remains undefeated with league win over Northeast Guilford

MCCLEANSVILLE – The Morehead basketball team improved to 5-0 following a 70-62 Mid-State Conference win over Northeast Guilford Tuesday night.
It was a close game throughout the opening frame, as the Panthers clung to a one-possession 23-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.
They were able to build a cushion in the second period as they closed out the half up 38-30.
That advantage in the second quarter held through to the end of the third, as Morehead entered the fourth with a three-possession 52-43 advantage.
Northeast continued to keep the pressure up, and were never out of the game as they outscored the Panthers in the final frame 19-18, but that mid-game cushion MHS built and maintained throughout the third and fourth turned out to be enough to secure the victory.
Morehead’s Lucas Lynn and Makel Smith each had strong scoring nights with 20 points each and Stefan McGlauhlin and Hayden Friese each contributed 12 to lead the Panthers offensively.
Barry Tate led the way for the Rams with 21 points and Brian Cousin added 14.
UP NEXT:
Friday night will mark the battle of the only two remaining undefeated teams in the Mid-State Conference when Morehead travels to take on Northern Guilford (5-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
The Nighthawks are coming off a dominant 95-53 win over Person County Tuesday.
The key for Morehead will likely come down to defense with Northern averaging 86.4 points per game. The Nighthawks have scored over 90 in five games. The Panthers are currently averaging 65 points per game.
BOX SCORE
M 23 15 14 18 70
N 20 10 13 19 62