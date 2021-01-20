Morehead remains undefeated with league win over Northeast Guilford

MCCLEANSVILLE – The Morehead basketball team improved to 5-0 following a 70-62 Mid-State Conference win over Northeast Guilford Tuesday night.

It was a close game throughout the opening frame, as the Panthers clung to a one-possession 23-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

They were able to build a cushion in the second period as they closed out the half up 38-30.

That advantage in the second quarter held through to the end of the third, as Morehead entered the fourth with a three-possession 52-43 advantage.

Northeast continued to keep the pressure up, and were never out of the game as they outscored the Panthers in the final frame 19-18, but that mid-game cushion MHS built and maintained throughout the third and fourth turned out to be enough to secure the victory.

Morehead’s Lucas Lynn and Makel Smith each had strong scoring nights with 20 points each and Stefan McGlauhlin and Hayden Friese each contributed 12 to lead the Panthers offensively.

Barry Tate led the way for the Rams with 21 points and Brian Cousin added 14.

