 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morehead-Rockingham County football game canceled; Northwest Guilford-North Davidson postponed to Saturday
0 Comments
top story

Morehead-Rockingham County football game canceled; Northwest Guilford-North Davidson postponed to Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HSExtra-football.jpg

Another area high school football game has been canceled and a game has been postponed from Friday to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Morehead and Rockingham County canceled their game scheduled for Friday night after there were positive tests in the Rockingham County program. The teams do not have a common week off, so Morehead coach Maurice Torain took to social media Thursday morning looking for a game Friday night.

A week earlier, Western Guilford was unable to play Morehead because of COVID-19 issues, and the Panthers scheduled a game with Southern Alamance on short notice and lost 48-0. If Morehead can’t find an opponent this week, it has Sept. 24 as an open date on its schedule.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rockingham County’s issues won’t just affect Friday’s game. The Cougars will not be able to play Reidsville on Sept. 3 because their affected players will not have cleared quarantine and protocols in time. Rockingham County and Reidsville do have a common off week Sept. 10, so playing the game then or Saturday, Sept. 11, is a possibility.

Northwest Guilford and North Davidson, who were scheduled to play Friday night in Lexington, will instead play at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game was pushed back a day to give North Davidson players who were coming out of COVID-19 protocols an extra day of practice.

Earlier this week:

• Ragsdale and Glenn canceled their game scheduled for Friday night in Kernersville because of COVID-19 issues in the Ragsdale program. Glenn will instead play at Lee County on Friday, while Ragsdale is keeping Sept. 10 open on its schedule to potentially find another game.

• Reynolds and Southwest Guilford postponed their game scheduled for Friday night to Sept. 9 in High Point because of COVID-19 issues in the Reynolds program.

• Western Guilford and Northeast Guilford postponed their game scheduled for Friday night to Sept. 10 because of COVID-19 issues in Western Guilford’s program. The Hornets have yet to play a game, after their scheduled opener Aug. 20 at Morehead was canceled.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All games 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (1-0) at Reagan (1-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Dudley (1-0) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0)

No. 6 Page (0-1) at No. 3 Reidsville (1-0)

No. 4 Northern Guilford (1-0) at No. 10 Smith (1-0)

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (0-1) at North Davidson (0-1), 7 p.m. Saturday

Providence Grove (1-0) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (0-0)

ALSO PLAYING

Harrells Christian (1-0) at High Point Christian (0-0), 7 p.m.

High Point Central (0-1) at Andrews (0-1)

McMichael (0-1) at Bartlett Yancey (1-0)

South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)

Williams (0-1) at Eastern Guilford (0-1)

POSTPONED

Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1), 7 p.m. Sept. 9

Western Guilford (0-0) at Northeast Guilford (0-1), Sept. 10

CANCELED

No. 7 Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0)

Rockingham County (1-0) at Morehead (0-0)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News