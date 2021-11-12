Morehead’s Emma Craig inks to take her game to Averett University

EDEN - Morehead senior Emma Craig signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Averett University following her final season for the Panthers next spring.

Craig, who was also pursued by Salem College and Greensboro College, was recruited primarily as a pitcher at Averett. She also played some utility for the Panthers during her previous three varsity seasons.

Craig said Averett turned out to be the right fit from both an academic and athletic standpoint.

“It was a smaller school and they offered the exercise science program that I'm interested in and I just fell in love with the campus,” she said.

Softball has been a year-round pursuit since she was a young girl and Craig said competing against some of the top players in the country in national summer tournaments has really helped her focus in pressure situations she faces as a high school pitcher.

“I’ve got to the point where I can just zone everybody out and just focus on me and the catcher,” she said.

After making it to the post season during her junior campaign before losing in the second round to South Granville on May 5, Craig hopes to get back to the playoffs and continue to help her team be successful.

“I just want to make this a good season and continue to put in the work that I did before. Really, it’s just the bonds I’ve made with all of the girls from freshman season to senior year that have made it a special experience.”