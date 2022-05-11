Morehead’s late game heroics nets win over North Surry in extra inning thriller

EDEN – It was anybody’s game heading into the final frame with No. 21 seed North Surry and No. 12 Morehead battling, but ultimately the Panthers relied on pitching and defense and got some timely hits down the stretch to pull out a 2-1 win in eight innings in the first round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs Tuesday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, Morehead’s Landon Woods got on with a walk then Hayden Friese had a big hit for an RBI to tie the game at 1-1.

That score held through the seventh and later in the bottom of the eighth, the Panthers were sensing victory with a bases loaded situation.

Sophomore Anderson Nance got a lead-off walk, Woods got on board with a bunt and Friese drew a base on balls to set up the game-winning situation.

Next up, senior Lucas Lynn came through with the shot of the year to date to plate the winning run. Lynn was mobbed by his teammates as the Panthers punched their ticket to the second round of the tournament.

Lynn led the way offensively with a pair of hits and an RBI. Brittyn Barnes was 2 for 3 while Woods, Friese and Seth Sharpe each added base knocks as well.

Nance had another stellar night on the mound on a night where he struck out 11. He didn’t give up a single earned run and allowed just five hits.

“I was never nervous. I knew all it was going to take for a couple of things to go our way. I knew going into the game that its playoff baseball. You’ve got to find a way to win. It doesn’t matter how you win. It doesn’t matter if it is pretty. All you need is more runs and that is right where you want to be and Anderson Nance went out there and did his thing. When he’s on the mound, all we needed to do was get two runs and that’s all we needed to get the job done tonight,” said Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins

The MHS coach said Nance just has a different demeanor when he takes the mound, especially in big game situations.

“He’s just a sophomore, but he acts like he is a third-year college pitcher. He never gets rattled. He always trusts in his abilities and trusts the preparation. His mental preparation separates him from anyone else in this state. He never budges. No matter what you throw at him, he thinks he is going to get the next guy out. He thinks that every time he steps on that mound that he is the best player on that field and he is,” Houchins said.

North Surry pitcher Ethan Edwards pitched a gem of a game keeping Morehead off-balance for the majority of the night. Unfortunately for the Greyhounds however, the Panthers late-game heroics put an end to their season.

UP NEXT: No. 12 Morehead (19-5) will travel to take on No. 5 East Rutherford (20-5) who defeated No. 28 West Davidson 8-1 in their opening round game May 10.

The Panthers second round game of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state baseball playoffs is set for Friday, May 13 in Forest City with action slated for a 7 p.m. start.

“They’ve had a heck of a year. They are 20-5, but we’ve had a heck of a year too. We are not scared of them. We are going down to their home field and we think we have a chance to win. We are going to compete. We are going to do what we have done to get us to this point and whatever happens, happens. I have absolute confidence in my team and in my guys and I think if we play the way we are supposed to play, then good things are going to happen,” said Houchins.