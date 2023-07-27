EDEN - Panthers senior pitcher Anderson Nance’s star continues to rise after receiving High School OT’s 2023 All-State recognition for the second-consecutive season.

The nationally recruited NC State committed ace is regarded by many insiders as one of the top-prized pitchers in the state.

High School OT’s lofty standards for the field includes 25 elite players for the first, second and third team rosters.

Each team includes a minimum of at least a pair of catchers, eight infielders, four outfielders, seven pitchers as well as two-way players in addition to four additional spots.

Nance was one of more than two dozen state-wide players that made the team for the second time. Along with Nance, other repeat players include Asheboro's Tanner Marsh, Wayne Country Day's Everett Johnson, Kings Mountain's Zane Brockman, East Rowan's Cobb Hightower, Providence's Luke Wolff, Lee County's Dylan Kelly, Garner's Jaxon Lucas, J.H. Rose's Perry Eveleth, Wake Forest's Cooper Allen and Luke Stevenson, North Lenoir's Luke Cannon, West Forsyth's Harrison Lewis, New Hanover's Bromley Thornton, West Henderson's Truitt Manuel, Burns' Ben Mauney, South Rowan's Haiden Leffew, Orange's Ryan Hench and East Rowan's Chance Mako.

Nance was a key leader on the 2023 Morehead baseball team that, to-date, logged the most successful season in program history. The Panthers closed out last season at 23-7 and made it to the Final Four.

His regular season excellence has continued this summer. Nance recently competed in the Perfect Game National Showcase in Phoenix, AZ at Chase Field July 11-15.

The Perfect Game National Showcase has become one of the most prestigious showcase events in all of amateur baseball.

Since the event’s inception in 2001, 548 former participants have played in the big leagues. Over 2,700 former players have been selected in the MLB draft. In the 2002 MLB draft, 148 Perfect Game National Showcase alumni were selected, 23 of those were selected in the first round.

The event also serves as the last and most important step in the Perfect Game All-American Classic selection process, a game nationally televised that includes the top rising high school seniors in the country.

Nance will continue to compete on the national stage as he prepares to play in the East Coast Pro Tournament with the Oakland Athletics scout team in Hoover, Ala. Aug. 2-5.

Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins has stated on numerous occasions he considers Nance the best high school pitcher in the state and the rising senior has the stats to back it up.

In 2023, he was selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year sporting a 1.11 ERA. He was also solid in the field at short stop posting a .875 fielding percentage on off pitching nights.

He was great at the plate as well as the lead-off batter in the lineup. Nance hit .353 during his junior campaign, scored 27 runs, had 24 hits and added 11 RBIs.