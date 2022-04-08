Morehead’s pitching and defense closes out big win over McMichael

EDEN – With one of the two best pitchers in the region, in Anderson Nance and Matthew Wright going head-to-head, it stood to reason that defense was going to take the center stage in Thursday’s showdown between league leaders McMichael and Morehead.

With the exception of the opening frame, there wasn’t much offense by either team, but at the end of the night the little offense that was produced, turned out to be the difference as the Panthers claimed a 2-1 victory over the Phoenix in the first game in the series between the two cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference rivals April 7.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 7-0 in league play and moved into sole possession of first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference standings.

With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Morehead pitcher Anderson Nance gunned down a runner at home plate on a bunt, but on the next at-bat, an error scored Jake Lathrop from third base for the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, a leadoff single and a walk put two runners on base for the Panthers. Next up, Morehead’s Landon Roberts hit a bloop single into shallow right center field that just dropped, allowing two runs to score for the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

From that point forward, it was basically a pitching and defensive dual between Wright and Nance with both pitching solid games.

Wright gave up just two hits and two walks in seven complete innings.

Nance gave up two hits, a pair of walks and struck out 12 in 5.2 innings pitched. Lucas Brooks came out and closed strong to pick up the save, striking out the final two Phoenix batters, stranding the potential tying run at second.

“I really don’t have many words to describe it, but it is expected. My guys play with confidence. They play loose and they play with swagger. Coming into tonight, we all knew Nance was pitching, they didn’t. The best pitcher in the conference showed his stuff tonight. He’s the best pitcher in the state, but I want to give a shout out to Lucas Brooks. He came in with a runner on second and the guy got to third base and he never flinched. He finished the game one-two-three. I’m so proud of him,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

As Morehead celebrated after the win, the mood in the McMichael huddle on the opposite side of the field was understandably one of disappointment, but Phoenix head coach Bobby Smith told his team to keep their eyes on the big picture.

“We’ve got bigger fish to fry going into tomorrow night and then going into West Stokes. We are still in this thing. We win tomorrow night and we sweep West Stokes, we are in it and that’s what we have to got to do is make sure we come out ready to go. They had a swinging infield single, and a bloop to right field and we didn’t produce anything when we needed to,” Smith told his team.

Houchins said he knows McMichael will be eager to avenge the loss on their home field, but he views it as an opportunity to show the league what his team is made of.

“We’ve got a chance to come out tomorrow and make a statement with a win that conference goes through us for the regular season for not just this year, but for years to come,” Houchins said.

UP NEXT: Morehead (7-0, 11-1) hits the road to face McMichael (5-2, 11-2) once again in the second game in the series Friday night. The Phoenix will be back in action Monday with a home game versus Atkins (6-3, 11-3) and the Panthers have another big game on the road at second place West Stokes (2-0, 9-3) Tuesday.