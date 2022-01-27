Morehead’s second quarter surge sets tone for win over Rams

A pair of pair of free throws by Friese bumped the lead back up to 13 points and it seemed the Panthers were poised to close out the win, but a late Rams rally sparked by a Cam Peoples 3-pointer cut the lead to 66-61 with 2:50 to go in the game.

“I felt pretty confident after their run. Over the last week, we’ve showed them some games that we lost after being up. Three out of the four games we lost, we had 10 point leads. We are teaching them how to play with the lead – work the clock a little bit and you don’t want to take the first shot that you see unless it is a layup. The clock was our friend and they (Reidsville) wanted to speed you up playing from behind, so you’ve got to play with some poise and I thought we did,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.