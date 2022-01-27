Morehead’s second quarter surge sets tone for win over Rams

EDEN – In what started out as a tight game for the majority of the opening frame, turned decisively in Morehead’s favor during the second period which put Reidsville in a hole they never could quite dig out of in a 73-66 Panthers 2A Conference 34 victory Jan. 26.
After exchanging the lead a few times, the two teams ended up knotted at 10-10 with just over two minutes to play, but a strong finish by the Rams, with scores by Jimmarion Blair, Landon Denny and Amari Baggett put Reidsville in front 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
In the opening frame, the Rams did a great job of holding Morehead’s leading scorer, sophomore sensation Makel Smith, scoreless.
The second period was another matter altogether however, as Smith netted 12 points. In addition, scores by Lucas Lynn, Brittyn Barnes, Jordan Chandler and Hayden Friese helped the Panthers extend the lead to 13. Even though MHS outscored the Rams 26-15 in the second quarter, Reidsville closed strong, highlighted by back-to-back turnovers which led to transition scores by Al Lee which cut the lead to 38-31 right before the half.
The Rams tightened the reigns on the defensive end in the third period, but the Panthers continued to score as Lucas Lynn drained a pair of 3-pointers and Smith knocked down one more that allowed MHS to stay on top 57-46 heading into the final frame.
A pair of pair of free throws by Friese bumped the lead back up to 13 points and it seemed the Panthers were poised to close out the win, but a late Rams rally sparked by a Cam Peoples 3-pointer cut the lead to 66-61 with 2:50 to go in the game.
Morehead countered down the stretch burning the clock, knocking down key shots and hit enough from the charity stripe in the final minutes to put the game in the books.
“I felt pretty confident after their run. Over the last week, we’ve showed them some games that we lost after being up. Three out of the four games we lost, we had 10 point leads. We are teaching them how to play with the lead – work the clock a little bit and you don’t want to take the first shot that you see unless it is a layup. The clock was our friend and they (Reidsville) wanted to speed you up playing from behind, so you’ve got to play with some poise and I thought we did,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
Morehead hit 23 of 37 free throws while the Rams were 13 of 19 on the night.
Smith had a game-high 26 including a trio of 3-point baskets. Lynn added 17 points while draining a pair of 3’s and Friese chipped in 12 more.
Peoples led the Rams with 18 points and Baggett had 10. Blair had 9 while Denny and Allen each added 8 points apiece.
The second game in the series will be held at Reidsville Feb. 11.
Currently, T.W. Andrews stands alone in the top of the league standings at 5-0, but second place is another matter altogether with a little more than two weeks to go in the regular season.
Even with the loss, the Rams are currently locked in second place at 3-2 in Conference 34 play. But Morehead, West Stokes, North Forsyth and Walkertown are just a half game back at 3-3, so expect some fireworks heading down the regular season stretch as teams battle for second place and an automatic playoff bid.
“Kudos to coach Price. He’s a great coach and he’s doing a great job with that program over there. Even though we lost, we are still in second place. We just have no room for error going forward – we’ve just got to win out,” said Reidsville head coach Jason Ross.
UP NEXT: Morehead (3-3, 11-4) travels to West Stokes (3-3, 6-11) Friday and hosts North Forsyth (3-3, 7-10) Jan. 31.
Reidsville (3-2, 7-5) travels to Walkertown (3-3, 7-8) Friday and will be on the road again at West Stokes (3-3, 6-11) Jan. 31.
BOX SCORE
M 16 26 19 16 73