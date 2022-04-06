Morehead’s Smith receives Greensboro News & Record All-Area selection

Morehead sophomore Makel Smith was recently recognized as one of the top players in the region courtesy of a second team Greensboro News & Record All-Area selection earlier this week.

The silky-smooth point guard for the Panthers has a solid inside-out attacking style of play. Throughout the season, Smith showcased the ability to knock down the 3-pointer, score in the paint and finish of the break. Also receiving votes for the third team was fellow Morehead guard, senior Lucas Lynn as well as Reidsville guards Amari Baggett (junior) and senior Cam Peoples.

In addition, McMichael senior guard Matthew Wright and Rockingham forward Luke Smith were Honorable Mention selections.

The area's top boys players and coach this season at NCHSAA schools, as voted by coaches:

COMPILED BY JOE SIRERA

Lee Newspapers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

NOLAN HODGE - G-F, 6-feet-6, senior, Northern Guilford

A versatile wing who can initiate the offense as a dribbler or as a passer, shoot from beyond the 3-point arc or post up smaller defenders, Hodge is made for the modern game. … Also a long, quick defender. … Averaged 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game for a Nighthawks team that went 18-9 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Metro 4-A Conference’s player of the year. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association District 7 player of the year and second-team all-state. … Participant in the Carolinas Classic and Triad all-star game. … Will play basketball at UNC-Wilmington.

FIRST TEAM

G TYLER ALBRIGHT, 6-1, senior, Grimsley

Gritty, physical guard who was difficult to play against and a consummate teammate. … Averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for a Whirlies team that went 25-4, won the Metro 4-A Conference tournament and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time all-conference selection who was named defensive player of the year as a senior. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Will play baseball at Duke.

G-F MARKQUAN GILBERT, 6-3, junior, Smith

A high-scoring wing, Gilbert was a big reason why the Golden Eagles were able to win the Mid-State 3-A regular-season and tournament titles and advance to the Class 3-A West Regional semifinals. … Averaged 15 points and 7 rebounds per game as Smith went 25-6. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Named the conference’s most outstanding player.

G SPENCER HAIRSTON, 5-10, senior, Dudley

Hairston was one of the most feared 3-point shooters in the area, hitting 40 percent of his attempts. … Averaged 18.4 points, 2.3 reounds and 2.0 assists per game for a Panthers team that went 20-9 and reached the Class 3-A playoffs. … Finished his career at Dudley with more than 1,000 points. … Mid-State 3-A Conferences’ player of the year. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and the Triad All-Star Classic games. … Considering a number of Division III schools.

G-F DAWSON McALHANY, 6-5, senior, Bishop McGuinness

An athletic wing who was a consistent force for the Villains. … McAlhany averaged 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds as Bishop McGuinness went 20-9 and reached the second round of the Class 1-A playoffs. … Finished his high school career with more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 100 3-pointers. … Three-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Triad All-Star Classic participant. … McDonald’s All-American game nominee. … Considering a number of Division II and Division III scholarship offers.

G-F JOSH SCOVENS, 6-6, senior, Page

A long, bouncy wing who impacted the Pirates’ games on both ends of the floor, Scovens still has a lot of upside at the college level. … Averaged 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for a Page team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Bill Lee Memorial Scholarship recipient at the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A selection and the conference’s defensive player of the year as a junior. … Triad All-Star Classic participant. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Will play at the U.S. Military Academy (Army-West Point).

SECOND TEAM

G JAYLEN CROSS, 6-3, sophomore, Northwest Guilford

A rising star because of his athleticism and skills, Cross will be the focal point of the Vikings’ team next season. … Averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists as Northwest reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference selection. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Already has recruiting interest from East Tennessee State, Elon, Radford, UNCG, Wake Forest and Western Carolina, among others.

F RICHARD GOODS, 6-7, sophomore, Smith

A physical, athletic post player who thrived in big games, Goods is just scratching the surface of his potential. … Provided a perfect complement to All-Area teammate Markquan Gilbert’s slashing game for a Golden Eagles team that won the Mid-State 3-A regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the Class 3-A West Regional semifinals. … Averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds per game as Smith went 25-6. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference selection.

G TRE HILL, 6-0, senior, High Point Central

A big-time scorer, Hill was a bright spot for the Bison in his final high school season. … Averaged 20.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists despite being the focus of every opponent’s defense. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference selection. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and the Triad All-Star Classic games. … Considering offers from a number of Division III schools, including Guilford.

G-F JAH SAIGO, 6-2, senior, Ragsdale

A physical wing whose stats don’t begin to tell how valuable he was for the Tigers, Saigo led them to a 19-7 record and the Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference selection. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Participant in the Triad All-Star Classic’s unsigned seniors game.

G MAKEL SMITH, 5-11, sophomore, Morehead

The leading scorer in the area, Smith was a big reason why the Panthers won the Mid-State 2-A Conference regular-season title. … Averaged 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game as Morehead went 18-7 and reached the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs. … Conference’s player of the year.

THIRD TEAM

G CONNOR BALLOU, 5-10, senior, Northwest Guilford

Ballou ran the point for the Vikings and kept defenses honest with his 3-point shooting. … Averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game as Northwest reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference selection. … Will play basketball at Bridgewater.

G JACKSON HELMS, 6-1, senior, Northern Guilford

Helms was one of the senior leaders for a Nighthawks team that went 18-9 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … A streaky scorer, he averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.

G WOODROW JACKSON, 6-2, junior, Andrews

Jackson was the leading scorer for a Red Raiders team that reached the Class 2-A playoffs. … Averaged 16.0 points and 8.9 rebounds. … All-Mid-State 2-A Conference selection.

G JORDAN WALL, 5-10, senior, Grimsley

A diminutive guard who played much bigger, Wall helped the Whirlies go 25-4, win the Metro 4-A Conference tournament and reach the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. … All-conference selection. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and the Triad All-Star Classic games.

G JAYDEN WATLINGTON, 6-2, senior, Grimsley

A point guard who ran a half-court offense efficiently, Watlington also thrived in transition. … Averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for a Whirlies team that went 25-4, won the Metro 4-A Conference tournament and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A selection. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and the Triad All-Star Classic games.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

• G Amari Baggett, junior, Reidsville

• G Jerron Blackwell, freshman, Page

• G John Campbell, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness

• G Manny Elliott, senior, Northern Guilford

• F Aaron Fant, senior, Ragsdale

• G Cam Flippen, sophomore, Dudley

• G Riggs Handy, junior, Bishop McGuinness

• G Mykell Lawson, senior, Eastern Guilford

• G-F Jucquarie Love, sophomore, Southern Guilford

• G Lucas Lynn, senior, Morehead

• G Cameron Milton, sophomore, Cornerstone Charter

• G Kobe Parker, junior, Ragsdale

• G Cam Peoples, senior, Reidsville

• G-F Alex Taylor, sophomore, Grimsley

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrews: G Corey Pate, sophomore.

Grimsley: F Zacch Wiggins, freshman.

McMichael: G Matthew Wright, senior.

Northeast Guilford: Did not nominate any players.

Rockingham County: F Luke Smith, senior.

Southern Guilford: G-F Jamias Ferere, sophomore.

Southwest Guilford: G Amarya Huggins, senior.

COACH OF THE YEAR

DARREN CORBETT, Grimsley

Corbett’s Whirlies took the next step in the program’s return to prominence in his second stint as their head coach. Grimsley reached the HAECOIsHiring.com championship game, shared the Metro 4-A Conference regular-season title and won the conference tournament. The Whirlies finished 25-4 and advanced to the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs, and Corbett was named the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association District 7 coach of the year by his peers.

Also receiving votes

James Atkinson, Ragsdale; Derrick Partee, Smith; Josh Prince, Dudley; Josh Thompson, Bishop McGuinness.