EDEN - Morehead’s Xavier Roberts recently signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Pembroke State University in Lumberton earlier this week.

He competed in the 195 class as a senior and was a four-year as a varsity wrestler. He was also a well-rounded athlete and played nose guard and H-back for Morehead’s football team.

“It is something me and my dad have talked about when I was younger. He went to college and came home because of me so it’s an honor be able to do something that we both love. It’s something I have dreamed of,” Roberts said.

The recent high school graduate said this was a goal he is happy to have reached.

“I’ve been a captain on that team since I was a sophomore so I’d say my leadership skills helped bring guys together in times when we needed to grow. In times where I felt like we were lacking stuff, I just tried to implement and be the kind of leader that goes out on the mat and gets six points every time. When you lead by example, your guys will really listen to you,” he said.

Roberts is not set on a true academic course yet, but he knows it will focus on his community.

“I want to come back to Eden and do some things for the city. Help new businesses in the city the place that has helped me so much,” he said.