Morehead says Stadler out as head football coach

EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Ryan Mooney announced last week that head football coach Lin Stadler will not return in 2021 and they will move in a new direction.

Despite finishing the season with a difficult 1-6 record, Stadler said he felt like he had the rug pulled out from underneath him.

“Dr. Moody called me in last Wednesday and we had a fairly lengthy meeting with AD (Jon) Blackwell. I don’t think Jon had anything to do with it. I don’t think it was his call. He (Moody) told me he would give me 24 hours to resign and I refused. I talked to him about making the reason for a change was not valid and I told him he needed to own this. He actually didn’t send me anything until yesterday (Monday), which was in my opinion - unprofessional. I called him Thursday morning and I said ‘Ryan, I’m not going to resign. I don’t feel like I’ve got to resign. Do what you have got to do,’” Stadler said.

Stadler said the county rivalry losses to McMichael, which cost the Panthers an automatic playoff bid, in addition to the last-second loss on a field goal in the regular season finale at Rockingham might have been the final straw. He thought especially with conference realignment set to begin next fall should provide more favorable matchups across the board compared the brutally tough Mid-State 3A opponents the Panthers typically face.