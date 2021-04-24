Morehead says Stadler out as head football coach

EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Ryan Mooney announced last week that head football coach Lin Stadler will not return in 2021 and they will move in a new direction.
Despite finishing the season with a difficult 1-6 record, Stadler said he felt like he had the rug pulled out from underneath him.
“Dr. Moody called me in last Wednesday and we had a fairly lengthy meeting with AD (Jon) Blackwell. I don’t think Jon had anything to do with it. I don’t think it was his call. He (Moody) told me he would give me 24 hours to resign and I refused. I talked to him about making the reason for a change was not valid and I told him he needed to own this. He actually didn’t send me anything until yesterday (Monday), which was in my opinion - unprofessional. I called him Thursday morning and I said ‘Ryan, I’m not going to resign. I don’t feel like I’ve got to resign. Do what you have got to do,’” Stadler said.
Stadler said the county rivalry losses to McMichael, which cost the Panthers an automatic playoff bid, in addition to the last-second loss on a field goal in the regular season finale at Rockingham might have been the final straw. He thought especially with conference realignment set to begin next fall should provide more favorable matchups across the board compared the brutally tough Mid-State 3A opponents the Panthers typically face.
Stadler said he things Morehead would matchup with those teams well. Joining the Panthers in the conference is McMichael, North Forsyth, Reidsville, T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and West Stokes. Stadler said he felt like he deserved the right to prove he could win in the new league, but Moody disagreed.
“We appreciate everything coach Stadler has done and all of the hard work that he has put in, we just decided it was a time to move in a different direction . . . it was a number of different things, but I’m not going to get into that as far as specifics go because that’s kind of a personnel issue,” said Moody.
Moody said the job is open and posted and the program plans to start interviews for a new football coach early next week.
Stadler said he was uncertain of his next move because he is still several years away from retirement and also said this turn of events is not only devastating for him personally, but to his family as well.
“I plan to finish out the school year because I feel like I owe that to the kids, but as far as my next move or if I’ll coach again, I don’t know right now,” Stadler said.
The coach closed out his final season at 1-5 in five seasons at the helm at Morehead. The Panthers made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 under his guidance, losing both games to Charlotte Catholic and Randleman in consecutive seasons.
Prior to accepting the MHS job after former coach Earl Bates left at the conclusion of the 2015 season, Stadler was the athletic director at Rockingham County High School after a long stint as the Cougars head football coach.
Stadler’s Record at Morehead