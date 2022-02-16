Morehead secures conference tournament title shot with win over Rams

Lee scored again early in the final frame to give RHS their first lead of the game at 46-45. But Smith hit a pair of free throws followed by a bucket by Jordan Chandler to put the Panthers back on top with a two-possession cushion at 57-54. A pair of free throws by Lynn, followed by a wide open basket by Carter after breaking the Rams press, put the game on ice.

“As a coach, if you are calling a timeout early in the first quarter, it’s problem. Morehead was shooting lights-out the first half. We were down 19, but I told them during one of the timeouts that we need to get it to at least 12 and we achieved that goal. Once we got into the locker room at halftime, we made some adjustments and talked about what we needed to do to slow them down and it worked. We were able to battle back and take the lead, but I think late in the fourth quarter we had expended so much energy to come back after playing the night before, my guys legs were pretty-much gone and we ran out of gas,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.