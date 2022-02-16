Morehead secures conference tournament title shot with win over Rams

EDEN – Despite a furious second half comeback after trailing by 19 points, Reidsville’s rally came up short as Morehead made some key stops and shots in the closing minutes to earn a 63-55 victory over the Rams in the second round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Tuesday night.
The No. 1 seeded Panthers wasted little time making a statement with superior shooting from beyond the arc led by Lucas Lynn, Makel Smith and Trip Boothe who drained five-combined 3-pointers in the opening frame.
Lynn got it going, knocking down his first triple on the opening possession which was book ended by a reverse layup by Smith on Morehead’s initial 10-0 run. Forward Al Lee finally got Reidsville on the board with a pair of free throws and guard Jimmarion Blair drained a 3-pointer which cut the lead to 13-5, but the Panthers closed strong for a 24-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
MHS guard Hayden Friese hit a floater in the lane for the first score of the second period as the Rams continued to struggle to get their offense going with any consistency. Next, Morehead forward Landon Carter was fouled in the paint and completed an old-fashioned 3-point play, then a bank shot by Smith and a score by Lynn on a drive, bumped the lead up to 19 points.
The Rams finally got things going with a late push beginning with a 3-pointer by Lee and a pair of free throws by Amari Baggett to cut it to 37-25 at the half.
RHS’s run continued with forward Eric Neal’s layup, followed by a steal and score by Cam Peoples trimmed the lead down to 39-30.
Reidsville really made things interesting as Baggett heated up, knocking down a 3-pointer also scored three more baskets to cut the Panthers lead to 45-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Lee scored again early in the final frame to give RHS their first lead of the game at 46-45. But Smith hit a pair of free throws followed by a bucket by Jordan Chandler to put the Panthers back on top with a two-possession cushion at 57-54. A pair of free throws by Lynn, followed by a wide open basket by Carter after breaking the Rams press, put the game on ice.
“As a coach, if you are calling a timeout early in the first quarter, it’s problem. Morehead was shooting lights-out the first half. We were down 19, but I told them during one of the timeouts that we need to get it to at least 12 and we achieved that goal. Once we got into the locker room at halftime, we made some adjustments and talked about what we needed to do to slow them down and it worked. We were able to battle back and take the lead, but I think late in the fourth quarter we had expended so much energy to come back after playing the night before, my guys legs were pretty-much gone and we ran out of gas,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.
Baggett led the Rams with 20 points and knocked down 8 of 9 free throws while Lee added 11.
Smith paced the Panthers offensively with a game-high 27 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and Lynn added 15 with a trio of 3’s, all in the first quarter.
After winning six-consecutive games, Morehead now has a shot to bring home their second championship in less than a week, with the tournament title game set for Friday versus the winner of the Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews in the other semi-final bracket. The No. 2 seed Red Raiders play the No. 3 Wolfpack Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at host site Morehead.
“I just think our guys have started to play our best basketball at the right time. I think in past seasons, we peaked a little too soon. During the five-game stretch to win the conference, the guys really came together and started to gel,” said Morehead head coach Damien Price.
In the rivalry with the Rams, the third time was most definitely the charm for bragging rights for the 2021-2022 season. Morehead won the first game 73-66 Jan. 26 and the second by a 75-63 margin Feb. 11.
For the first time in recent memory, Reidsville, who closed out the season at 10-10, aren't a lock for the playoffs. Their post season future is in the hands of the NCHSAA selection committee which will post pairings this weekend.
“Right now we are on that bubble. It could go either way. We are either one of the last five in or one of the first five out. We are just watching what is going on in the leagues across the state and hopefully Saturday morning, we will earn that berth. Obviously this was a tough loss for us. If we would have pulled out that win I think it would have locked us in, but right now we are on the bubble,” Ross said.
Meanwhile, Morehead (17-5) has already locked up an automatic NCHSAA playoff bid after winning the Mid-State 2A regular season title. Now they have an opportunity to continue to boost their resume in the tournament championship game. The NCHSAA playoffs begin Feb. 22 and the Panthers will likely have at least one home game for the first round of the tournament.
BOX SCORE
M 24 13 8 18 63
R 11 14 19 11 55