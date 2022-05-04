Morehead seizes momentum to claim win over McMichael and punch ticket to tournament title game

WALKERTOWN – Despite two solo home run shots, Morehead heated up in the batter’s box and tightened the screws on defense to rally for a 4-2 win over county rival McMichael in the second round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Tuesday night.

A lead-off home run shot by senior Jake Lathrop on the first pitch of the game, followed by another homer by sophomore Jace Dunn in the top of the fourth, put the Phoenix up-front with a 2-0 lead.

But an RBI double by Landon Roberts in the bottom of the frame cut the lead to 2-1, then McMichael took the ultimate unexpected curve ball of the night.

Phoenix pitcher Matthew Wright made a throw to second base to try and pick off a runner on a bang-bang play and the field judge didn’t like his reaction and ejected him from the game.

It proved to be a crucial blow to the Phoenix who lost their senior ace at a critical point in the game and the season for that matter. McMichael was working to make it to the championship game with the ultimate prize of an automatic post season bid on the line. Any way you slice it, it changed the momentum of the game.

Brady Elrod came in to replace Wright in an unenviable situation with the bases loaded, then a ripper down the third base line bounced off of the infielder’s glove, and when all was said and done, two runs scored to give Morehead the 3-2 lead.

The Panthers got some insurance offensively with an RBI double by Lucas Lynn. His deep shot to the base of the fence sent Hayden Friese racing to home for the final run of the night.

Lynn was 2 for 2 at the plate and Landon Roberts and Brittyn Barns each garnered hits on the night as well to help pace the Panthers offensively.

After surrendering the two solo home runs, Morehead’s sophomore ace Anderson Nance found his groove. He gave up five hits and had 10 key strikeouts to help close out the win.

“We had to trust the process and trust our preparation. All we have done all year is trust in each other, no matter the situation. We have battled adversity and you have seen us battle adversity all year. There have been times where we didn’t overcome it, but there have been more times where we have and tonight proved that we have grown up. I start five sophomores. My team is super-young, but super-talented. Anderson Nance put the team on his back tonight and he showed why he’s the pitcher of the year, but it wasn’t all him. Look at the guys that did a job in the lineup. Timely hitting, getting on base – Lucas Lynn with a huge run right there, a huge run – Brittyn Barnes keeping the inning going in that situation with a hit right up the middle there – Landon Roberts had a big hit – I mean everybody is buying into the fact that no job is too small to help this team win,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

Morehead and McMichael split in regular season play. The Panthers won the first game in the series 2-1 April 7 and the Phoenix bounced back with a 3-1 win April 8.

UP NEXT: Morehead (8-2, 17-5) plays No. 1 seed West Stokes (9-1, 17-4) in the championship round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats defeated Walkertown (5-5, 16-10) by a 4-3 margin in the second round Tuesday night to earn their spot in the title game.

The Panthers have already locked up an automatic bid in the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs which begins next week, but a conference tournament championship certainly will boost their stock. Meanwhile, McMichael (6-4, 17-6) now must play the waiting game to see if they will earn an at-large 2A NCHSAA post season bid.