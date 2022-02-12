Morehead takes care of business to earn win over Rams on the road

Morehead hit 34 of 51 attempts and Reidsville knocked down 17 of 30 from the stripe.

“It was an intense game from beginning to end and te gym was standing-room only. Tonight, Morehead executed better on the offensive end and drew a lot of foul calls. I believe they shot more than 50 free throws, which in any game, if you get that many, and you are a good shooting team, then you are going to win. Kudos to coach Price. He’s done a good job with that program. I’m unbelievably proud of him as a coach and I’m happy for him. I’m looking forward to seeing what our season holds for us going forward,” said Rams head coach Jason Ross.

For the first time in recent memory, the .500 Rams (6-6, 9-9) shot at the playoffs may come down to a strong run in the conference tournament after losing back-to-back games this week, but Ross is optimistic his team can earn a bid from the bubble.

“The last few years we’ve been blessed to be a one seed in the state playoffs, but this year if we are fortunate enough to make it, we will be an at-large team. I think our resume is good enough at this point to get us into the state playoffs, but it would help us to get into this conference tournament and hopefully win it, but at least win a couple of games,” Ross said.