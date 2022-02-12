Morehead takes care of business to earn win over Rams on the road

In front of a capacity crowd, Morehead’s strong start and equally impressive fourth quarter, proved to be the key bookends in a 75-63 2A Conference 34 victory over Reidsville Friday night. The win puts the Panthers in position to play for a regular season title Saturday afternoon at West Stokes.
It was all MHS in the opening minutes versus the Rams, sparked by a pair of 3-point baskets by Lucas Lynn in addition to buckets by Makel Smith, Hayden Friese and Landon Carter for a 17-4 advantage with 2:33 to go in the first quarter.
RHS finally buckled down defensively and got a lift on the offensive end from Jimmarion Blair who drained a pair of 3’s to help trim the Morehead lead to 20-14 at the end of the opening frame.
Reidsville’s Amari Baggett hit a pull-up jumper on the Rams’ first set play of the second quarter, followed by a free throw by Keshod Allen and a fast break layup by Cam Peoples which cut the Panthers lead to 20-19 with 6:28 to go. Reidsville eventually tied the game took over the lead with a pair of free throws by forward Al Lee at 26-25 with 4:44 remaining. Moments later, a circus shot for a score in the post by Friese ,which he followed with a put-back bucket, put Morehead back in front with a 34-31 advantage to close out the half.
There were a pair of ties in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but the Panthers managed to make it a three possession lead following a score in the post by Smith and a deep 3-point basket by Lynn for a 49-45 lead. The Rams finally stopped the run with a Baggett 3-pointer, but the Panthers remained on top 49-45 at the end of the third.
Lynn’s hot-hand continued in the final frame, knocking down another triple as Reidsville went cold offensively.
The Rams got highly-contested looks down low, but multiple shots were altered and the Panthers were more efficient on the boards for most of the night.
Another 3-pointer by Baggett got the Rams to within five points, but the majority of the last few minutes of the game where spent at the free throw line as Reidsville’s offensive sets came up empty for the most part as the Panthers put the game on ice.
“It feels good. We knew coming in that we had to come in here and take care of business. It wasn’t going to be easy by any means against a tough opponent that plays so hard and they played with a lot of pride. We were up 17-4 and they came battling back, so you can never count them out,” Morehead head coach Damien Price said.
Lynn had a game-high 27 points to lead the Panthers, including four 3-point baskets. Smith had 12 and Friese tallied 11.
Baggett led the Rams with 17 points, Peoples and Neal each had 12 and Blair added 10.
The victory wrapped up a series sweep for the Panthers who also won the first game by a 73-66 margin Jan. 26 in Eden.
It was definitely a physical game as evidenced by the combined 81 attempts from the free throw line over the course of the night.
Morehead hit 34 of 51 attempts and Reidsville knocked down 17 of 30 from the stripe.
“It was an intense game from beginning to end and te gym was standing-room only. Tonight, Morehead executed better on the offensive end and drew a lot of foul calls. I believe they shot more than 50 free throws, which in any game, if you get that many, and you are a good shooting team, then you are going to win. Kudos to coach Price. He’s done a good job with that program. I’m unbelievably proud of him as a coach and I’m happy for him. I’m looking forward to seeing what our season holds for us going forward,” said Rams head coach Jason Ross.
For the first time in recent memory, the .500 Rams (6-6, 9-9) shot at the playoffs may come down to a strong run in the conference tournament after losing back-to-back games this week, but Ross is optimistic his team can earn a bid from the bubble.
“The last few years we’ve been blessed to be a one seed in the state playoffs, but this year if we are fortunate enough to make it, we will be an at-large team. I think our resume is good enough at this point to get us into the state playoffs, but it would help us to get into this conference tournament and hopefully win it, but at least win a couple of games,” Ross said.
Meanwhile, Price said his team is looking at the game at West Stokes with a regular season championship on the line Saturday afternoon like a business trip. A win over the Wildcats would put the Panthers into a first place tie with Walkertown who closed out the regular season at 8-4 in league play following an 83-63 win over T.W. Andrews Friday.
Since Morehead swept Walkertown in both regular season games, a win over West Stokes would earn the Panthers the conference regular season title.
“I honestly don’t think that I’ll have to get their mind-set right for this one even though it is a quick turnaround from tonight’s game. I think it is a hungry group and we’ve had our eyes on this since the beginning of the season. It’s going to be tough, but we can’t have any excuses. We’ve got to go do what we’ve got to do,” Price said.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (6-6, 9-9) awaits final Conference 34 Tournament pairings which is set to begin Monday. Morehead (7-4, 15-5) travels to take on West Stokes (6-5, 10-13) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Pairings for the conference tournament or the results from Saturday’s game weren’t available at press time.
BOX SCORE
M 20 14 15 26 75
R 14 17 14 18 63