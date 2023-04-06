EDEN – Two undefeated Mid-State 2A Conference heavyweights squared off and unfortunately, a fast approaching thunder storm forced a game Morehead had well-in-hand in the bottom of the fourth to be called versus McMichael Thursday afternoon.

The game is tentatively slated to resume April 18 since it is such an important league matchup with league championship implications.

Prior to the game being stopped, after a 1-2-3 defensive stand in the top of the first, Morehead got things going in the bottom of the frame as they loaded the bases. Next up, Seth Sharpe hit pop fly sacrifice for the 1-0 lead.

After that, Briar Woods hit a two RBI triple to make it 3-0 to close out the first inning.

Another three-consecutive outs defensive performance followed in the top of the second, then the Panthers loaded the bases once again. They plated another run to make it 4-0 before the game was called.

“I was extremely impressed with the left side of our infield and outfield tonight. Matthew Simpson made great plays and Briar Woods made great plays in left field. Anderson (Nance) was doing a good job with keeping his pitch count down and pitching to contact trying to get that game over with,” said Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins.

McMichael entered the game after winning four-consecutive games. With the remainder of the Morehead game still to be concluded, in addition to five regular season games, they still have to go through a very good West Stokes team, they might have to sweep the league opponents and hope the Panthers stumble down the stretch if they hope to win the 2023 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title.

Morehead entered the game after winning six-consecutive games. Their only loss of the season was a 5-4 squeaker to Rockingham March 15. With eight games remaining, four in conference (along with the conclusion of the McMichael game), their series versus West Stokes (4-0, 9-4) could very well determine who wins the regular season championship.

“The way that they are locked-in in practice has been translating over to the games. I think this team really figured it out that they can really be special when we beat East Surry. After that game they could just tell that if we just do what we do in practice, it will translate to the game and we are going to be extremely tough to beat. We are starting to realize we are supposed to be here, we belong. Let’s just go out here and prove it,” Houchins said.

The Panthers came out on top by a 6-5 margin in the first game in the series April 4.

Barring a complete collapse heading down the stretch, both the Panthers and Phoenix are virtual locks for the post season.

UP NEXT: Morehead (7-0, 10-1) hosts West Stokes (4-0, 9-4) April 11 and McMichael (6-1, 10-6) will travel to take on cross county rival Rockingham (7-2, 10-4) April 20.