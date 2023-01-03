Mountaineers add Cummings to coaching staff

BOONE, N.C. — App State Football has hired Mike Cummings to be the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach, head coach Shawn Clark announced Jan. 3.

Cummings has spent more than three decades building an impressive resumé coaching offensive lines, including most recently at Cincinnati. He has also been an offensive coordinator at both Central Michigan and Connecticut among his coaching stops.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike, his wife Donna, and their daughters to the App Family,” Clark said. “Mike is a highly regarded offensive line coach who has had success at a number of schools. With his experience as a leader and a teacher of the game, he will be a big asset to our program.”

During his one season on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff, Cummings helped the Bearcats win nine games and earn a berth to the Fenway Bowl.

Cummings spent 16 years over five different stints at Central Michigan, most recently when he worked alongside current App State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay from 2019-21 under head coach Jim McElwain. As the Chippewas’ offensive coordinator from 2010-13, Cummings oversaw a passing game that ranked among the top 25 nationally in two of those four years, while developing five All-MAC offensive line selections.

Among his pupils that have gone on to play in the NFL was Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher has since made two Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in his 10-year pro career.

“I’m very excited to be joining Coach Clark and the App State football program,” Cummings said. “I am impressed with the passion and energy that Coach Clark has for his players and this University. I have admired this program from afar for years and have always been impressed with their grit, toughness and relentless style of play. I’m looking forward to working with the staff and players to continue this championship culture and make the App Nation proud.”

In 2021, Cummings helped lead the Chippewas to a 9-4 record as offensive linemen Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke proved to be two of the nation’s top tackles. Both earned invitations to the Senior Bowl, All-MAC first-team honors and All-America accolades from Pro Football Focus, and both were drafted in the top three rounds of the NFL Draft and have started at tackle for their respective pro teams.

In 2019, Cummings’ offensive line paved the way for two CMU running backs to rush for 1,000 yards as the Chippewas led the MAC in total yards (6,070).

Cummings served as the offensive line coach at VMI in 2017-18. In 2018, the Keydets ranked eighth in passing offense among Football Championship Subdivision teams.

Other coaching stops include Connecticut, Marshall, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Michigan State (under Nick Saban) during his illustrious career.

Cummings earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education/exercise science from Buffalo in 1984 and his master’s in athletic administration from CMU in 1990.