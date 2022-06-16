Mountaineers add seven transfers to football team

BOONE, N.C. — With summer school in full swing, App State Football has officially added seven signees via the transfer portal among a talented group of newcomers for the 2022 season.

In addition to their December signees from the high school level and incoming transfers who participated in spring practice, the Mountaineers have signed, listed in alphabetical order: DL Kevin Abrams-Verwayne (Garden City Community College), DB Dexter Lawson Jr. (Central Connecticut State), QB Brady McBride (Texas State), WR Tyler Page (SMU), LB Andrew Parker (Arkansas), DB DJ VanHook (Long Beach City College) and OL Bucky Williams (Austin Peay).

Those seven players will join two transfer signees who participated in spring practice with the Mountaineers: RB Ahmani Marshall (Wake Forest) and WR Kaedin Robinson (UCF).

DL Kevin Abrams-Verwayne

Marietta, Ga. (Garden City Community College)

BIO: Played at Garden City Community College in Kansas, producing 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 37 tackles for an 8-3 team during the 2021 fall season … Had three sacks, eight tackles for loss and 38 tackles in eight games during the spring season … Appeared in six games as a Garden City freshman … Graduated from Marietta High School in 2019, after playing for coach Richard Morgan.

DB Dexter Lawson Jr.

Bloomfield, Conn. (Central Connecticut State)

BIO: Member of Central Connecticut State’s program for four years from 2018-2021 (the Blue Devils didn’t play any games in 2020) … Named a Hero Sports First-Team Sophomore All-America honoree in 2019 … In 29 games over three competitive seasons, totaled 74 tackles with eight interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss … Had eight interceptions over 19 games in his final two years playing games for CCSU, with six INTs in 2019 and two more in six games during the 2021 season … Two-time state champion and all-state selection at St. Thomas More as a high school standout.

QB Brady McBride

Coppell, Texas (Texas State)

BIO: A member of Texas State’s program for three seasons from 2019-21 after officially redshirting as a Memphis freshman in 2018 … In final two seasons at Texas State, started in 15 of his 16 game appearances while totaling 3,432 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 17 interceptions … Removing sacks, had three games in 2021 with more than 70 rushing yards gained on quarterback keepers … Attempted at least 25 passes in all seven starts in 2021 after completing 61.3 percent of his passes while totaling 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020 … Ranked fourth among Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks with 213.9 passing yards per game in 2020 … At Coppell High School, tallied 7,662 total yards with 6,516 passing yards, 1,142 rushing yards and 107 total touchdowns (86 passing, 21 rushing).

WR Tyler Page

Friendswood, Texas (SMU)

BIO: Member of SMU’s program from 2017-20, totaling 65 catches for 862 yards with four touchdowns while also returning 14 punts for 193 yards, returning eight kickoffs for 160 yards and completing four of eight pass attempts (with one touchdown) for 102 yards … Played in 42 games at SMU, making seven starts … Had his most productive season in 2020, catching 39 passes (second on team) for 422 yards and returning 12 punts for 182 yards (11th-highest total nationally) in nine games, including two starts … Had nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Temple that season and four catches for 101 yards against Tulane … A strong student, has been recognized as a Campbell Trophy semifinalist (2020), CoSIDA Academic All-District (2020), NFF Hampshire Honor Society (2020), Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention (2020), Wuerffel Trophy Watch List (2019) and AAC All-Academic Team … Standout high school quarterback finished prep career at Friendswood with 74 rushing touchdowns, 30 passing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.

LB Andrew Parker

New Orleans, La. (Arkansas)

BIO: Member of Arkansas’ program for four seasons from 2018-21, redshirting as a true freshman and producing 24 tackles in 29 games over his final three seasons with the Razorbacks … Had seven tackles, one sack (against UAPB) and two QB hurries in 12 games during the 2021 season … Had 12 stops while playing in all 10 games in 2020, including four tackles against Alabama, and five stops in seven games as a redshirt freshman … As a senior at Sophie B. Wright High School, credited with 107 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one recovered fumble while rushing for 275 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

DB DJ VanHook

Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach City College)

BIO: Played the 2021 season at Long Beach City College in California … Intercepted two passes and broke up five more while totaling 22 tackles … Picked off passes against San Diego Mesa and Bakersfield … Played in seven games for El Camino College in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled … Team captain as a defensive standout at Millikan High School, with 13 passes defended as a senior for an 8-3 team … DJ comes from full first name of De’Jon.

OL Bucky Williams

Ringgold, Ga. (Austin Peay)

BIO: Started 34 straight games (with 35 total game appearances) for Austin Peay in three seasons from 2019-21 after redshirting as a freshman in 2018 … Second-team FCS All-American in his redshirt sophomore season and a first-team All-OVC performer over his final two seasons … Started at left guard, then left tackle, during a 2021 season in which the Govs had a top-20 passing offense at the FCS level … All-state as a senior at Ringgold High School.