Mountaineers cornerback keeps All-American streak going

BOONE — App State has a first-team FBS All-American at cornerback for the second straight year, as Steven Jones Jr. received that honor Friday from the Football Writers Association of America.

Green Bay Packers rookie Shemar Jean-Charles' numerous All-America honors as an App State senior in 2020 included being a first-team Walter Camp All-American, and three-year starter Shaun Jolly was a second-team PFF All-American in 2019 before receiving honorable mention from Phil Steele in 2020.

To date, App State and Cincinnati are the only FBS programs with an All-America cornerback in each of the last three seasons, and the Mountaineers are the only program with that distinction involving three different players. Jones, the first Mountaineer honored by the FWAA since the FBS transition, made the first team alongside fellow defensive backs Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) and Jalen Pitre (Baylor) one day after being named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.