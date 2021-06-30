Mountaineers expectations are lofty for 2021 football season

BOONE — App State tied for the most first-team selections (eight) and the most overall picks (19 across four teams) in the preseason All-Sun Belt teams released by Phil Steele.

The Mountaineers' first-team picks include four defenders (DE Demetrius Taylor, LB D'Marco Jackson, LB Brendan Harrington, S Kaiden Smith) and three offensive players (RB Camerun Peoples, C Baer Hunter, OT Cooper Hodges) as well as one on special teams: LS Christian Johnstone.

The second-team selections from App State are CB Shaun Jolly, WR Thomas Hennigan, WR Malik Williams and KR Jalen Virgil.

The third team included four Mountaineers: WR Corey Sutton, TE Henry Pearson, LB Nick Hampton and Williams again (at PR). The fourth-team picks were CB Steven Jones, DT Jordon Earle and P Xavier Subotsch.

App State returns 10 defensive starters and seven offensive starters from a team that went 9-3 in 2020.

Football season tickets for new customers and tickets for App State's Sept. 2 Queen City Takeover game against East Carolina in Charlotte went on sale last month.

Single-game tickets for 2021 home games at Kidd Brewer Stadium will go on sale at a later date, if they become available.