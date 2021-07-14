Mountaineers Hennigan receives Academic All-American honors

BOONE, N.C. – App State fans across the country know Thomas Hennigan as the sure-handed Mountaineer receiver who has wrestled dozens of passes from opposing defensive backs in his four years in the Black and Gold.

On July 12, Hennigan received another label: Academic All-American.

Hennigan, a native of Greensboro, N.C., is one of two second-team wide receivers among the 51 student-athletes named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America® Division I football teams selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He is one of two student-athletes from North Carolina schools (along with Charlotte’s Tyriq Harris) and one of four representatives of Sun Belt Conference schools (along with Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson and Silas Kelly and Troy’s Austin Stidham) to be selected.

A two-time All-Sun Belt pick, Hennigan is returning for a super senior year in 2021 as one of App State's all-time leading receivers. He currently ranks fourth in catches (182), fourth in receiving yards (2,301) and fifth in touchdown catches (17) in the App State record books. He maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing (sales) major with a minor in finance and banking.