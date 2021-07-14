Mountaineers Hennigan receives Academic All-American honors

BOONE, N.C. – App State fans across the country know Thomas Hennigan as the sure-handed Mountaineer receiver who has wrestled dozens of passes from opposing defensive backs in his four years in the Black and Gold.
On July 12, Hennigan received another label: Academic All-American.
Hennigan, a native of Greensboro, N.C., is one of two second-team wide receivers among the 51 student-athletes named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America® Division I football teams selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He is one of two student-athletes from North Carolina schools (along with Charlotte’s Tyriq Harris) and one of four representatives of Sun Belt Conference schools (along with Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson and Silas Kelly and Troy’s Austin Stidham) to be selected.
A two-time All-Sun Belt pick, Hennigan is returning for a super senior year in 2021 as one of App State's all-time leading receivers. He currently ranks fourth in catches (182), fourth in receiving yards (2,301) and fifth in touchdown catches (17) in the App State record books. He maintains a 3.53 GPA as a marketing (sales) major with a minor in finance and banking.
A starter in 51 of 52 games since stepping onto App State’s campus, Hennigan has helped lead the Mountaineers to a 42-10 record, three conference championships and four straight bowl victories.
Hennigan is App State’s first Academic All-American in football since quarterback D.J. Campbell earned first-team honors in 1992. A Mountaineer has earned football Academic All-America® accolades on seven occasions, including Carl Messere in 1959 and 1960 and Gill Beck in 1975, 1976 and 1977. Beck, a Major General in the U.S. Army, was named to the Academic All-America® Hall of Fame in 2004.
App State’s other recent Academic All-Americans across all sports include Lainey Gosnell (women’s basketball, 2020-21), Rachel Gaines (field hockey, 2019-20), Jake Chasteen (men’s soccer, 2018-19) and Emily Fedders (women’s track & field/cross country, 2018-19 and 2017-18).