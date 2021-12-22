Mountaineers hit the ground running in early recruiting period

BOONE — App State Football signed another stellar recruiting class with the addition of 14 high school seniors Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period.

With head coach Shawn Clark, recruiting coordinator Justin Watts and the complete staff in south Florida in advance of the Mountaineers (10-3) playing in this weekend's RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, App State assembled a class with the talent and makeup that's enabled the program to win Sun Belt conference and division titles while producing the best FCS-to-FBS transition in college football history.

App State's average player rating of 83.6 from 247Sports.com set a program record.

"We filled a lot of holes that we had to have and added a lot of great players," Clark said. "We have a bunch that will come in mid-year, so we'll see how that all goes, but (director of player personnel) Andrew Blaylock and Coach Watts did a great job. We're excited to welcome those guys to App Nation."

With signing day officially beginning at 7 a.m., App State had the paperwork from its 14th and final Wednesday addition before 9 a.m.