Mountaineers hit the ground running in early recruiting period

BOONE — App State Football signed another stellar recruiting class with the addition of 14 high school seniors Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period.
With head coach Shawn Clark, recruiting coordinator Justin Watts and the complete staff in south Florida in advance of the Mountaineers (10-3) playing in this weekend's RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, App State assembled a class with the talent and makeup that's enabled the program to win Sun Belt conference and division titles while producing the best FCS-to-FBS transition in college football history.
App State's average player rating of 83.6 from 247Sports.com set a program record.
"We filled a lot of holes that we had to have and added a lot of great players," Clark said. "We have a bunch that will come in mid-year, so we'll see how that all goes, but (director of player personnel) Andrew Blaylock and Coach Watts did a great job. We're excited to welcome those guys to App Nation."
With signing day officially beginning at 7 a.m., App State had the paperwork from its 14th and final Wednesday addition before 9 a.m.
The signing class to date includes four defensive backs, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, one quarterback, one running back, one offensive lineman and one tight end.
Shelby defensive lineman Santana Hopper, the highest-rated recruit in App State history with an 87.1 rating, and Wallace-Rose Hill running back Kanye Roberts, MaxPreps.com's national leader with 3,511 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns this past season, signed just four days after squaring off against each other in a high-profile state championship game.
On the same day, highly regarded quarterback Ryan Burger from Myrtle Beach, S.C., played in a prep all-star game that followed a career in which he threw for 6,474 yards with 70 touchdowns, including 32 (against just three interceptions) as a senior.
Another standout defender, lineman Donovan Spellman from Clayton, N.C., has the second-highest 247Sports rating (85.9) ever assigned to an App State signee. Along with Hopper and Spellman, the Mountaineers added fellow defensive linemen Markus Clark (Hoover, Ala.) and Josiah Wyatt (Buford, Ga.).
With departing experience along the line and in the secondary, the Mountaineers added defensive backs DJ Burks (Maryville, Tenn.), James Edwards (Clewiston, Fla.), Ethan Johnson (Huntersville, N.C.) and Omari Philyaw (Cornelius, N.C.).
The two newcomers at linebacker are Derrell Farrar (Loganville, Ga.) and Brodrick Gooch (Charlotte, N.C.). Gooch, Johnson and Philyaw all played for a Hough team that went 14-1 at the 4-A level in North Carolina and allowed single-digit points in eight wins.
With Burger at quarterback and Roberts at running back, the other offensive additions were lineman Chase Tillman (North Augusta, S.C.) and tight end Kanen Hamlett (Madison, Ala.).
The early signing class includes six players from North Carolina, two from Georgia, two from Alabama, two from South Carolina and one apiece from Florida and Tennessee.
"We were going in and at least trying to sign one player at each position, and we were able to do that," Watts said. "Offensively and defensively, we were able to hit on all the spots we needed to. And then this class will continue to grow throughout the spring."