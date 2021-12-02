Mountaineers make presence known on All-Sun Belt team

BOONE — Highlighted by Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year recognition for linebacker D'Marco Jackson and a Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year award for quarterback Chase Brice, East Division champion App State led the league with nine first-team selections and 23 honored players as the All-Sun Belt teams were announced Dec. 2.

The first-team picks included four App State defenders (Jackson, DL Demetrius Taylor, CB Steven Jones Jr., CB Shaun Jolly), four App State offensive players (OL Baer Hunter, WR Corey Sutton, OL Cooper Hodges, RB Nate Noel) and one App State specialist (K Chandler Staton).

Taylor and Jolly were first-team picks for the third straight year, while Hunter repeated as a first-team selection to go along with second-team honors in 2019. Hodges and Sutton have added first-team recognition to a pair of second-team honors from earlier in their careers.

A Reese's Senior Bowl selection, Jackson is one of only two FBS players this year with at least 100 tackles (103), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, five passes defended (he has six) and one interception. He's the only Sun Belt player to rank in the top 20 in each of the first four of those categories, and he's one of only five players nationally to have more than 100 tackles on a team successful enough to be receiving AP Top 25 votes.