Mountaineers make presence known on All-Sun Belt team

BOONE — Highlighted by Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year recognition for linebacker D'Marco Jackson and a Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year award for quarterback Chase Brice, East Division champion App State led the league with nine first-team selections and 23 honored players as the All-Sun Belt teams were announced Dec. 2.
The first-team picks included four App State defenders (Jackson, DL Demetrius Taylor, CB Steven Jones Jr., CB Shaun Jolly), four App State offensive players (OL Baer Hunter, WR Corey Sutton, OL Cooper Hodges, RB Nate Noel) and one App State specialist (K Chandler Staton).
Taylor and Jolly were first-team picks for the third straight year, while Hunter repeated as a first-team selection to go along with second-team honors in 2019. Hodges and Sutton have added first-team recognition to a pair of second-team honors from earlier in their careers.
A Reese's Senior Bowl selection, Jackson is one of only two FBS players this year with at least 100 tackles (103), 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, five passes defended (he has six) and one interception. He's the only Sun Belt player to rank in the top 20 in each of the first four of those categories, and he's one of only five players nationally to have more than 100 tackles on a team successful enough to be receiving AP Top 25 votes.
Heading into the Sun Belt Championship Game against West Division champion Louisiana on Saturday, the Mountaineers (10-2) lead the nation in tackles for loss per game (8.2) while ranking in the top 15 nationally in scoring defense (18.9 points), total defense (319.4 yards), rushing defense (113.1 yards), third-down defense (31.6%), red-zone defense (74.3%), interceptions (15) and defensive TDs (four). They are No. 2 in the league in total offense, scoring offense, offensive first downs and passing efficiency.
A first-year App State quarterback after playing previously at Clemson and Duke, Brice ranks No. 2 in the Sun Belt in touchdown passes (22), No. 2 in yards per attempt (8.6), No. 3 in passing yards per game (241.8), No. 3 in completion percentage (63.8) and No. 3 in passing efficiency (151.7).
App State's second-team All-Sun Belt selections were WR Thomas Hennigan, WR Malik Williams, RB Camerun Peoples, DB Kaiden Smith, LB Trey Cobb and Jalen Virgil (return specialist).
Brice, OL Anderson Hardy, LB Nick Hampton and Caleb Spurlin (all-purpose selection) made the All-Sun Belt third team.
LB T.D. Roof, DL Jordon Earle, DB Ryan Huff and TE Henry Pearson received honorable mention.
Hunter and Hodges are the most experienced members of an offensive line that is tied for fourth place nationally this year with just 10 sacks allowed, while the trio of Sutton, Williams and Hennigan all rank in the top 10 in the Sun Belt in both catches and receiving yards. Noel has a league-best 1,034 rushing yards, and Peoples ranks third at 76.4 rushing yards per game while being tied for No. 1 with 13 rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, the work up front has helped Jackson, Cobb, Hampton and Roof combine for 388 tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 23 sacks and seven interceptions this season. Taylor contributed 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in league play.
Jones is tied for the national lead with five interceptions, Jolly has limited opposing receivers to a combined 47 yards after the catch on 16 receptions (none longer than 33 yards), and Smith had 36 tackles while starting all eight Sun Belt games even though he suffered a torn Achilles in mid-April. App State's defense leads the league with only 11 touchdown passes allowed as well as fewest gains of 20-plus, 30-plus and 40-plus yards in Sun Belt play.
A Lou Groza Award semifinalist who is the career scoring leader at App State and in the Sun Belt, Staton is 18 of 19 on field goals this year and has added 51 PATs for a league-leading 105 points. Virgil returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this season while leading the league at 32.1 yards per return, and Spurlin is the only FBS player this season with more than one sack and more than one receiving touchdown this season.